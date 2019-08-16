Harvey Capital Management Has Upped Raytheon Company (RTN) Position by $566,930; Atmos Energy (ATO) Stock Value Rose While Luminus Management Has Cut Holding by $16.90 Million

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 3,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 33,015 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01M, up from 29,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $178.52. About 1.31 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance for Sales, EPS; 13/03/2018 – Adriane M. Brown elected to Raytheon board of directors; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON – BUILT TWO SMALL, POLAR SCOUT SATELLITES FOR U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MILLENNIUM ENGINEERING AND INTEGRATION; 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT TO PRODUCE ROMANIA’S NEW PATRIOT SYSTEM; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – RAYTHEON TO EXPAND RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 09/03/2018 – RPT-CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME)

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 42.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 165,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The hedge fund held 227,318 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.40 million, down from 393,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $109.37. About 627,190 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $4.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 140,700 shares to 559,900 shares, valued at $29.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 182,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 279,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Ltd Partnership accumulated 1,063 shares. Cohen & Steers stated it has 1.42 million shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. State Street has 8.12 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset LP holds 0.28% or 251,540 shares. Cls owns 0% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 36 shares. Captrust Advsrs holds 0% or 355 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability Corp owns 216 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.04% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) or 4,250 shares. Prudential Public Ltd reported 300,398 shares stake. Everett Harris & Ca owns 4,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Howe & Rusling, a New York-based fund reported 1,307 shares. Parkside National Bank And Trust invested in 0% or 3 shares. Tctc Limited Liability Com holds 10,200 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Inv Incorporated holds 5,568 shares. 27,400 were reported by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec.

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73 million and $208.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 19,120 shares to 62,227 shares, valued at $5.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,729 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).