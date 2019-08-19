Harvey Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.60 Million as Share Price Rose; New Leaf Venture Partners Has Cut Its Affimed N V (AFMD) Holding by $4.27 Million as Stock Value Declined

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $176.71M market cap company. The stock increased 4.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.83. About 181,632 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 71.43% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 15/03/2018 – Affimed to Present Data on AFM24 at AACR Annual Meeting 2018; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 14/05/2018 – Kennedy Capital Incorporated Buys New 1.2% Position in Affimed; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 18/05/2018 – Affimed Announces Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 30.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 13,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 58,946 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95 million, up from 45,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $138.3. About 13.11M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Sales Top Estimates, Fueled by Business Cloud Demand; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS CONFIGURATION ISSUE IS CAUSING CONNECTIVITY ISSUES FOR USERS ATTEMPTING TO ACCESS OUTLOOK.COM; 09/04/2018 – VIAVI Presents Latest Advancements in Optics at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference 2018; 05/03/2018 – Tom Warren: Exclusive: Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 07/05/2018 – Read CNBC’s full interview with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft to offer governments local version of Azure cloud service; 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opened nearly 4% up Friday, the day after a first-quarter earnings beat. via @cnbctech; 02/04/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Span Ethylene, Coal-Fired and Waste-to-Fuel Facilities; 04/05/2018 – Free to play, expensive to love: ‘Fortnite’ changes video game business

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73M and $208.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17,547 shares to 72,729 shares, valued at $13.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,045 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).