Harvey Capital Management Has Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $1.60 Million; Berkshire Partners Boosted Position in Transdigm Group (TDG)

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 30.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 13,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,946 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95M, up from 45,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Will Spend $5 Billion on Internet of Things Development; 07/05/2018 – Invoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Unveils Biggest Reorganization in Years as Myerson Out; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 P; 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Releases Macro-Market Research: The EU’s Hungary Drama

Berkshire Partners Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Partners Llc bought 229,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.04M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $926.52 million, up from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $497.08. About 135,069 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 36.06% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Acquire Extant for $525; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Names Operating Chief as Next CEO; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Adj EPS $3.79; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Second-Quarter Profit Rises 26%; Revises Full-Year Guidance; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates TransDigm’s Prpsd Trm Lns ‘B+’, Sr Nts ‘B-‘; 08/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Successful Completion of Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE FOR $525M; 23/04/2018 – TransDigm Second Quarter Earnings Report and Conference Call Set for Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP-EXPECTS TO FINANCE DEAL PRIMARILY THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND EXISTING AVAILABILITY UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73M and $208.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 160,209 shares to 30,500 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) by 29,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,650 shares, and cut its stake in Att Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Fincl Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 15,326 shares. Company Of Vermont holds 2.25% or 221,881 shares in its portfolio. Windward Capital Com Ca owns 25,145 shares. The New York-based Overbrook Management Corporation has invested 2.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ruggie Cap Gru holds 15 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory invested in 3.29 million shares or 0.66% of the stock. Family Mngmt has invested 2.83% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Summit Secs Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Epoch Investment Partners Incorporated owns 7.48 million shares. Main Street Research Limited Liability Com has 0.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Centre Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 240,587 shares stake. Prudential Fincl invested in 2.77% or 14.08M shares. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp has invested 1.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.26% or 9,746 shares. First Savings Bank Of Omaha reported 437,638 shares or 3.53% of all its holdings.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 17,360 shares. Nomura Asset Management stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Lord Abbett & Communication Llc reported 38,458 shares. California Employees Retirement holds 90,591 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 9,901 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. 30,632 are owned by Dupont Management. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 41,205 shares. Capital Intl Ltd Ca holds 0.31% or 2,875 shares. Tremblant Cap Group Incorporated invested in 4.94% or 188,088 shares. 82 were accumulated by Bluemountain Management Limited Liability Corp. Texas Yale Cap holds 5,180 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 439 shares. Windacre Partnership Llc accumulated 1.17 million shares. Veritable L P, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,264 shares. Weitz Mgmt reported 84,545 shares.

