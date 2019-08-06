Harvey Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Zions Bancorp (ZION) Stake; Addus Homecare (ADUS) Has 1.16 Sentiment

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased Zions Bancorp (ZION) stake by 79.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 29,885 shares as Zions Bancorp (ZION)’s stock declined 7.23%. The Harvey Capital Management Inc holds 7,650 shares with $347,000 value, down from 37,535 last quarter. Zions Bancorp now has $7.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.22% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $41.18. About 3.82M shares traded or 72.69% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT

Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.14, from 2.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 79 institutional investors increased and opened new positions, while 68 cut down and sold stock positions in Addus Homecare Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 12.87 million shares, down from 13.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Addus Homecare Corp in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 50 Increased: 53 New Position: 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Finance Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Envestnet Asset stated it has 215,039 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings owns 7,000 shares. 15,975 are owned by Atria Invs Llc. Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Blackrock invested in 0.03% or 12.56M shares. Department Mb Finance Bancorporation N A accumulated 108,840 shares. Ww Asset reported 0.02% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Argent Trust Commerce, Tennessee-based fund reported 5,790 shares. State Street has invested 0.03% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 330,170 shares. Twin Management holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 103,110 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 258,046 shares. Charles Schwab has 0.04% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Fiduciary Mngmt Incorporated Wi accumulated 845,070 shares or 0.25% of the stock.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $391,888 activity. ALEXANDER BRUCE K sold $259,205 worth of stock or 5,169 shares. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $24,756 was made by SHIREY TERRY ALAN on Wednesday, February 13. BLACKFORD DAVID E also sold $107,927 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) shares.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $194.63M for 9.44 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zions Bancorporation has $5600 highest and $50 lowest target. $53’s average target is 28.70% above currents $41.18 stock price. Zions Bancorporation had 8 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 23 with “Overweight”. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $50 target in Thursday, April 4 report.

Eos Management L.P. holds 44.56% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation for 2.17 million shares. Rudman Errol M owns 57,548 shares or 2.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pier Capital Llc has 1.4% invested in the company for 141,768 shares. The Connecticut-based Thb Asset Management has invested 1.18% in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc., a Minnesota-based fund reported 202,752 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $32.60 million activity.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to older adults and younger disabled persons in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. The companyÂ’s personal care services offer adult day care and assistance with activities of daily living. It has a 56.57 P/E ratio. The Company’s services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, skincare, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

