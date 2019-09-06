Harvey Capital Management Has Raised Stake in Home Depot (HD) by $1.37 Million; Chase Investment Counsel Position in Global Pmts (GPN) Has Lowered by $2.14 Million

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 60.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 15,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 10,250 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, down from 25,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $175.05. About 1.19 million shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.00-Adj EPS $5.20; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q EPS 57c; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML; 19/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 29/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 29); 22/05/2018 – Global Payments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING EUROCURRENCY LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 1.75% – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Rev $795M

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 63.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 7,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 18,540 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 11,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $230.94. About 2.22 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73M and $208.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) by 29,885 shares to 7,650 shares, valued at $347,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 19,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,227 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Savings Bank reported 118,449 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Scotland Gp Pcl reported 5,497 shares. Intrust State Bank Na holds 12,354 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Diversified Trust Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,850 shares. 201,995 are held by Clark Cap Management Grp. First Allied Advisory owns 38,003 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.28% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Retirement Systems Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 858,658 shares. Td Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 19,000 were reported by Eulav Asset Management. Weatherstone Capital Mgmt has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Profit Invest Mgmt Llc reported 8,366 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. Ccm Investment Advisers Limited Liability Com holds 61,423 shares. Bainco Investors owns 48,036 shares or 1.5% of their US portfolio. 4,987 are owned by Grandfield Dodd Lc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold GPN shares while 156 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 148.51 million shares or 2.22% less from 151.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd accumulated 1,719 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Earnest Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 599,073 shares. Fjarde Ap has 0.09% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 52,580 shares. Bb&T owns 2,203 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Peoples Corporation holds 100 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt reported 780,834 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Franklin Resources Inc stated it has 274,020 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Capital Interest has invested 0.32% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 208,605 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Comml Bank invested in 18,229 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Westwood Holdg Gp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Moreover, Boston has 0.18% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 969,970 shares. Moreover, Millennium Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 194,568 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Co Ltd has invested 0.52% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Kentucky Retirement holds 0.09% or 6,890 shares.