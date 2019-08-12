Harvey Capital Management Has Raised Raytheon Company (RTN) Position by $566,930; Valueworks Stake in Brunswick (BC) Upped by $1.05 Million as Shares Declined

Valueworks Llc increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 23.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc bought 21,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 112,194 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65M, up from 91,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $46.52. About 583,426 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.60 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – EXPECT MARINE BUSINESSES’ TOP-LINE PERFORMANCE TO BENEFIT FROM CONTINUATION OF SOLID GLOBAL MARKET GROWTH; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.65; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EPS WAS $1.01; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Short-Interest Ratio Rises 36% to 7 Days; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brunswick Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BC); 21/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 3,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 33,015 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01M, up from 29,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $183.83. About 954,482 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $270.4 MLN SALE OF 300 SIDEWINDER MISSILES, RELATED EQUIPMENT TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – PENTAGON STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Bookings $6.3B; 06/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $244; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – RAYTHEON TO EXPAND RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI; 15/03/2018 – Raytheon Wins $150.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q EPS $2.19; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $197 MLN SALE OF EQUIPMENT TO QATARI AIR FORCE -STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon: Developmental Testing Completed on Small Diameter Bomb II

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.08% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd reported 0.38% stake. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Co owns 1,208 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cypress Funds Ltd Liability Company holds 4.19% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 145,000 shares. Eqis Inc holds 1,233 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,100 shares. Atlantic Union Natl Bank invested in 0.67% or 13,364 shares. Moreover, Segall Bryant & Hamill has 0.52% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Tortoise Mgmt Llc invested in 323 shares or 0.02% of the stock. National Pension Serv reported 0.21% stake. Van Strum Towne holds 0.89% or 6,544 shares in its portfolio. First Personal Fincl holds 491 shares. At Fincl Bank holds 3,035 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 143,604 shares. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73M and $208.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 160,209 shares to 30,500 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,045 shares, and cut its stake in Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Financial invested in 0.06% or 5,583 shares. Whittier Tru owns 211 shares. 12,670 are held by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Shellback Capital LP has invested 2.79% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Gotham Asset Management Limited holds 6,458 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.25% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Sg Americas Ltd Com invested 0.03% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) or 139,850 shares. 1,885 were reported by First Mercantile Tru. Moreover, Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.02% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). 7.68M are held by Blackrock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 9,475 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 43,172 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability reported 200,885 shares. Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies has invested 0.22% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC).