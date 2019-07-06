Harvey Capital Management Has Raised Holding in Take (TTWO) by $1.26 Million as Stock Rose; Mastercard (MA) Stock Price Rose While Swedbank Lowered Its Stake

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 79.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 13,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,270 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, up from 16,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $117.23. About 1.02 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF VIERA, SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES FROM SIX TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY SHR $0.77, QTRLY NET REVENUE $450.3 MLN VS $571.6 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2018; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Board Size Increases to 7 Members From 6; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY Rev $2.5B-$2.6B; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Inc expected to post earnings of 63 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP NET REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $2.50 BLN TO $2.60 BLN

Swedbank decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 7.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 126,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $352.93 million, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $272.14. About 2.07 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Godshalk Welsh Capital Inc owns 0.22% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 950 shares. Huntington Bank holds 65,555 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt invested in 1,748 shares. Principal Fincl Grp stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Wheatland Advisors has 0.72% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Natl Pension Serv accumulated 914,366 shares. 549,932 were accumulated by Tiger Glob Management Limited Liability Corp. Hartford Mngmt Company has 110,625 shares. Central Bank Tru Co holds 0.02% or 309 shares. France-based Axa has invested 0.32% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Archon Prns Ltd invested in 72,040 shares. The Connecticut-based Night Owl Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 12.33% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Whittier holds 0.21% or 28,774 shares in its portfolio. Webster Comml Bank N A has 0.15% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Brandywine Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 450 shares.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 76,615 shares to 4.97 million shares, valued at $775.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 39,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.63M shares, and has risen its stake in Robert Half Inte (NYSE:RHI).

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Mastercard and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Libra: Four Reasons to be Extremely Cautious About Facebookâ€™s New Currency – Motley Fool” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa may be `poised to outperform’ Mastercard – Susquehanna – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard, Visa price targets get a boost – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bitcoin Rebounds, Surges Above $11,000 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.84B for 37.38 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Alkeon Cap Mngmt Llc has 0.23% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Congress Asset Management Ma invested in 663,214 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Tru Fund reported 2,250 shares. 13,500 are owned by Smith Asset Management Ltd Partnership. Alexandria Llc holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 41,794 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Jpmorgan Chase And Com has 3.70M shares. Cibc Ww Markets invested in 108,410 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada accumulated 134,211 shares. 22,437 are held by Federated Invsts Inc Pa. Myriad Asset Mgmt accumulated 100,000 shares. M&T Savings Bank Corp owns 5,862 shares. Nomura Holdg Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 22,421 shares. Sfe Counsel reported 36,116 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking owns 84,329 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73 million and $208.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 19,120 shares to 62,227 shares, valued at $5.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,045 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).