Harvey Capital Management Has Lifted Its Caterpillar (CAT) Stake; Endurant Capital Management LP Has Decreased Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) Holding

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) stake by 77.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 358,641 shares as Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD)’s stock declined 19.58%. The Endurant Capital Management Lp holds 102,593 shares with $1.77 million value, down from 461,234 last quarter. Oxford Immunotec Global Plc now has $372.72M valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14. About 89,656 shares traded. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has risen 8.68% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.68% the S&P500. Some Historical OXFD News: 21/05/2018 – Oxford lmmunotec’s T-SPOT®.TB Test Included in the World Health Organization’s First-Ever Essential Diagnostics List; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global Adjusts 2018 View To Rev $112M-$115M; 22/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVAL OF THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI AFIA AND NAT TESTS WAS GRANTED TO OXFORD IMMUNOTEC INC; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI ARRAYED FLUORESCENT IMMUNOASSAY FOR DETECTING ANTIBODIES TO BABESIA MICROTI IN HUMAN PLASMA SAMPLES; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 21/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec’s T-SPOT®.TB Test Included in the World Health Organization’s First-Ever Essential Diagnostics List; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Oxford Immunotec; 22/05/2018 – Oxford lmmunotec Announces Launch of the Accutix™ Brand; 16/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Presenting at UBS Conference May 23

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased Caterpillar Inc (CAT) stake by 75.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harvey Capital Management Inc acquired 16,390 shares as Caterpillar Inc (CAT)’s stock declined 4.69%. The Harvey Capital Management Inc holds 38,065 shares with $5.16 million value, up from 21,675 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc now has $65.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $116.43. About 3.55M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Industrial names falling after $CAT’s earnings call. Is this CAT’s warning to the world, and is more pain on the way for industrials?; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – STEVE FERGUSON WILL LEAD INDUSTRIAL POWER SYSTEMS DIVISION REPLACING RAMIN YOUNESSI; 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS FACILITIES RESTRUCTURING TO AFFECT APPROXIMATELY 880 POSITIONS; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar Foundation Launches Value of Water Campaign to Help its Partners Address Poverty; 06/04/2018 – Option Pit’s Sebastian Has a Trade for Caterpillar (Video); 14/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR IR HEAD CAMPBELL SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 04/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: NO INJURIES AT MAPLETON FIRE; OPERATIONS CONTINUE; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Backlog Grows as Torrid Order Pace Strains Supply

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Caterpillar Inc.’s (NYSE:CAT) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Don’t Buy Caterpillar For The Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Caterpillar a Value Stock to Buy Now? – The Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Investors Should Hold Caterpillar – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst Discusses Caterpillar’s Earnings Miss – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.25% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 108,300 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Alabama-based Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 0.31% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.39% stake. Toth Advisory reported 3,439 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability invested in 1.86 million shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Aspen Invest Mngmt invested in 0.45% or 4,774 shares. Stonebridge Management stated it has 21,887 shares. Syntal Prns Ltd Liability Com, a Texas-based fund reported 7,855 shares. Cap Counsel Incorporated holds 10,170 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Aviance Capital Lc reported 41,401 shares stake. 980 are owned by Sun Life. Horrell Capital Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Nuwave Inv Lc reported 6,702 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 1 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Caterpillar has $155 highest and $10000 lowest target. $121.43’s average target is 4.29% above currents $116.43 stock price. Caterpillar had 14 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) earned “Sell” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, March 12. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, June 21 by Atlantic Securities. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, August 8 to “Neutral”. UBS downgraded Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) rating on Tuesday, February 26. UBS has “Sell” rating and $125 target. The stock of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Citigroup.

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 19,120 shares to 62,227 valued at $5.87 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 160,209 shares and now owns 30,500 shares. Att Inc (NYSE:T) was reduced too.

More notable recent Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) Using Debt In A Risky Way? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Oxford Immunotec Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Oxford Immunotec Global PLC’s (NASDAQ:OXFD) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Insulet and Invacare among healthcare gainers; Endo International and InspireMD among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “85 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Oxford Immunotec (NASDAQ:OXFD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Oxford Immunotec has $21 highest and $19 lowest target. $20’s average target is 42.86% above currents $14 stock price. Oxford Immunotec had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by BTIG Research. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”.

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased Irhythm Technologies Inc stake by 32,315 shares to 50,333 valued at $3.77 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Liquidia Technologies Inc stake by 196,190 shares and now owns 235,329 shares. Intricon Corp (NASDAQ:IIN) was raised too.