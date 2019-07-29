Harvey Capital Management Has Lifted By $1.26 Million Its Take (TTWO) Stake; Corvex Management LP Cut T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holding

Corvex Management Lp decreased T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) stake by 8.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Corvex Management Lp sold 173,200 shares as T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)’s stock rose 8.05%. The Corvex Management Lp holds 1.78M shares with $123.03M value, down from 1.95M last quarter. T Mobile Us Inc now has $71.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 5.43% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $84.25. About 12.33 million shares traded or 133.03% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 06/03/2018 T-Mobile is Cleaning Up Wireless, Gets Recognized as an EPA Green Power Partner; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Deutsche Telekom’s Ratings; Changes Outlook to Negative Following T-Mobile US/Sprint Deal; 02/05/2018 – T-Mobile Deal Gets Service-Swapping Query in Antitrust Probe; 30/04/2018 – Behind T-Mobile-Sprint Merger, a Race to Keep Up With China in 5G; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE EXECUTIVES SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 15/04/2018 – Wireless Nerd: Sprint-T-Mobile merger talks back on, control key; 10/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Sprint & T-Mobile restart deal talks – Dow Jone; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals merger deal with Sprint that values the company at $26 billion; 30/03/2018 – No Flip-Phonin’ Way: T-Mobile Brings Back the Sidekick; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint deal turns tables on SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased Take (TTWO) stake by 79.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harvey Capital Management Inc acquired 13,370 shares as Take (TTWO)’s stock rose 16.65%. The Harvey Capital Management Inc holds 30,270 shares with $2.86 million value, up from 16,900 last quarter. Take now has $13.71B valuation. The stock increased 2.12% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $121.78. About 2.29M shares traded or 44.63% up from the average. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q EPS 77c; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Pushes Back One of Its Games, Hurting Annual Forecast; 24/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.6% of Take-Two; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP SHR TO RANGE FROM $1.53 TO $1.80; 06/04/2018 – The firm’s analyst, Michael Olson, said Take-Two’s core gamer demographic is much older than the average “Fortnite” player; 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 15/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Inc expected to post earnings of 63 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 08/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 160,209 shares to 30,500 valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 17,547 shares and now owns 72,729 shares. Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Take-Two Interactive had 13 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Stephens. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Wednesday, January 30. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Tuesday, February 12 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TTWO, WMT, NKTR – Nasdaq" on July 26, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Limited Company holds 3,050 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Corvex Management Limited Partnership has invested 2.86% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Myriad Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 100,000 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv holds 0.03% or 46,650 shares. Uss Invest reported 0.7% stake. Bankshares Of America De has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Moreover, Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.13% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 208,911 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 324,250 shares. Landscape Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.08% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Fjarde Ap invested 0.04% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Braun Stacey Inc has 127,488 shares. Yorktown Mgmt Company accumulated 2,400 shares. International Gp stated it has 46,561 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jag Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Cleararc Inc owns 2,728 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "Maryland AG Frosh: T-Mobile, Sprint merger still a 'rotten deal for consumers' – Baltimore Business Journal" on July 26, 2019

Among 2 analysts covering T-Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. T-Mobile US had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim maintained T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) rating on Friday, March 22. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $85 target. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by HSBC.