Harvey Capital Management Has Increased Raytheon Company (RTN) Stake By $566,930; Marathon Asset Management LP Has Decreased Constellium Nv (CSTM) Holding

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased Raytheon Company (RTN) stake by 10.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harvey Capital Management Inc acquired 3,115 shares as Raytheon Company (RTN)’s stock declined 2.02%. The Harvey Capital Management Inc holds 33,015 shares with $6.01 million value, up from 29,900 last quarter. Raytheon Company now has $52.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $189.68. About 1.15 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON IN PROJECT PACT W/ DEFENCE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon quarterly profit rises about 26 pct on lower taxes; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – RAYTHEON TO EXPAND RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $197 MLN SALE OF EQUIPMENT TO QATARI AIR FORCE -STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 EPS Cont Ops $9.55-$9.75; 23/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON GETS $523.1M MODIFICATION TO MISSILE CONTRACT; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs

Marathon Asset Management Lp decreased Constellium Nv (CSTM) stake by 10.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marathon Asset Management Lp sold 179,804 shares as Constellium Nv (CSTM)’s stock rose 2.36%. The Marathon Asset Management Lp holds 1.58M shares with $12.59 million value, down from 1.76 million last quarter. Constellium Nv now has $1.76B valuation. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $12.89. About 1.00 million shares traded or 4.10% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. $752,828 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares were sold by Jimenez Frank R. Wood Michael J sold 3,501 shares worth $643,693. Lawrence Taylor W also sold $1.84 million worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Raytheon has $21800 highest and $19500 lowest target. $204.20’s average target is 7.65% above currents $189.68 stock price. Raytheon had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Vertical Research downgraded Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Tuesday, June 11 to “Hold” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of RTN in report on Monday, June 10 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Friday, March 8. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington reported 20,610 shares stake. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Inc accumulated 7,300 shares. Mgmt Assoc Ny owns 8,023 shares or 2.28% of their US portfolio. Van Eck Assoc Corporation holds 0.02% or 22,294 shares. Holt Advsr Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Partners Ltd Partnership has invested 0.16% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Badgley Phelps & Bell has invested 0.38% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Merian Investors (Uk) Limited has invested 0.64% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Pinebridge Investments LP has invested 0.14% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Cadinha And Co Limited Com holds 0.47% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 13,165 shares. Garrison Bradford And invested in 2,700 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg has invested 0.2% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 85,789 were reported by British Columbia Invest Corp. Profund Ltd holds 0.05% or 5,268 shares in its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss, a Texas-based fund reported 273,134 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests Inc reported 118 shares.