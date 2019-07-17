Harvey Capital Management Has Decreased Its Oracle (ORCL) Stake by $8.49 Million; Wright Investors Service Lowered Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $838,380

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 84.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 160,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, down from 190,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $57.99. About 7.69M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP); 15/05/2018 – Oracle: Happening now! Crowd-Sources – Data Driven – Autonomous Database #Cloud World Tour:; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New Invalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and M; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: AUTONOMOUS DATABASE TO ACCELERATE TECH ECOSYSTEM GROWTH; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of Patient Centricity; 11/04/2018 – Mintigo Teams With Oracle to Enable Sales with AI Powered Prospecting Applications

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 471 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,305 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.67 million, down from 4,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $980.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $17.87 during the last trading session, reaching $1992.03. About 2.30M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA; 09/05/2018 – Shares have risen over 170 percent over the past year, as the company has taken advantage of the trend of streaming video from online sources like Amazon, Netflix and Hulu; 27/03/2018 – Satellites Reveal Ancient Civilization Beneath the Amazon Rainforest; 26/04/2018 – NETFLIX, AMAZON WILL HAVE TO ALLOCATE AT LEAST 30 PERCENT OF THEIR CATALOGUE TO EUROPEAN WORKS; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon said to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco – Bloomberg; 17/05/2018 – Tech lessons from Amazon’s battle in Seattle; 20/03/2018 – Essential: This week @Amazon is offering Essential Phone – including the new Amazon-exclusive Halo Gray edition – for only; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon scouts for offline ally in India – Business Standard; 02/04/2018 – This Korean start-up could be the Amazon of South Korea; 16/04/2018 – Greenpeace says coral at Amazon mouth should bar Total oil drilling

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company reported 5.53M shares stake. Chevy Chase Trust has invested 0.5% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Beutel Goodman And Company Limited, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3.43M shares. Kentucky Retirement System holds 0.58% or 111,406 shares in its portfolio. Boys Arnold &, North Carolina-based fund reported 51,189 shares. Argyle Mngmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 54,600 shares. Community Service Group Inc Ltd Co holds 0.13% or 6,918 shares. Cibc World Markets holds 534,381 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs Sa holds 71,279 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Ghp Invest Advisors holds 0.6% or 86,169 shares in its portfolio. Eastern Commercial Bank reported 5,976 shares. Appleton Prns Inc Ma invested 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Adirondack Tru owns 3,528 shares. Joel Isaacson And Com Limited Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 10,158 shares. Moreover, Clark Mngmt Grp has 0.05% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 35,471 shares.

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73 million and $208.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 7,175 shares to 18,540 shares, valued at $3.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 3,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 20.42 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36B and $247.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 8,123 shares to 33,721 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 6,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,536 shares, and has risen its stake in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resource stated it has 1.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership holds 1.05% or 29,020 shares in its portfolio. Provise Group Lc reported 1.72% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dsc Ltd Partnership holds 327 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Moreover, Country Club Tru Na has 0.22% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,048 shares. Landscape Cap Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.13% or 751 shares. Amer Ins Tx reported 29,070 shares or 2.72% of all its holdings. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt has 7,135 shares for 2.55% of their portfolio. Waverton Inv Mngmt Limited reported 7.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.95% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, a Netherlands-based fund reported 25,400 shares. Dakota Wealth Management owns 4,691 shares. Adi Management Ltd Llc accumulated 200 shares or 1.7% of the stock. Icon Advisers accumulated 2,594 shares. Summit Wealth Advsrs Lc, a Louisiana-based fund reported 401 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 94.32 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.