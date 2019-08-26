Harvey Capital Management Has Decreased Apple Computer (AAPL) Holding by $3.32 Million; Pfizer (PFE) Holder Arcadia Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $507,444

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 33.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold 12,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 24,159 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, down from 36,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.66. About 5.40 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/05/2018 – LYRICA® (PREGABALIN) ORAL SOLUTION CV PHASE 3 TRIAL IN; 23/04/2018 – MYLOTARG™ Approved In The EU For The Treatment Of Previously Untreated, De Novo, CD33-positive Acute Myeloid Leukemia In; 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – WILL CONDUCT ADDITIONAL ANALYSES ON DATA FROM AXITINIB STUDY; 17/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Blue Whale Re Ltd; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer With EGFR-Activating Mutations; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline pulls out of $20 billion race for Pfizer’s consumer health-care business; 29/05/2018 – Roche: Study is on Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Type of Lung Cancer; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER ENDS PFIZER TALKS ON CONSUMER HEALTHCARE UNIT

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 19.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 17,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 72,729 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.81M, down from 90,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $932.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $206.32. About 13.71M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 29/03/2018 – Jim Cramer says the comments from Apple CEO Tim Cook about Facebook’s data leak scandal are “unbelievable.”; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX: Jury Finds Apple Willfully Infringed on Patents; 02/04/2018 – A Bloomberg report said Apple would ditch Intel chips for an in-house model on Mac computers; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own from 2020-Bbg; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TO LET STUDENTS BUILD AR APPS IN SWIFT CODING APP; 01/05/2018 – Fast Company: Apple Announces Earnings Today Amid Plenty Of Anxiety Over iPhone X Sales; 08/03/2018 – Apple’s CEO is the ‘Donald Trump of the music industry,’ says Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘I don’t have to do a thing’ to own more of Apple; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First United National Bank Trust holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 10,243 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability holds 0.47% or 12.54 million shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors Inc holds 0.31% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 354,488 shares. Lourd holds 0.13% or 31,841 shares in its portfolio. Nippon Life Insur holds 0.97% or 1.03M shares. At Retail Bank holds 0.1% or 20,030 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada stated it has 22.57M shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. First Bancshares Of Omaha holds 0.85% or 292,106 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Capital Management reported 0.71% stake. Northstar Grp, a New York-based fund reported 12,002 shares. Tdam Usa Incorporated accumulated 686,814 shares or 2.07% of the stock. Cleararc Cap Inc has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Psagot Invest House holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 197,268 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.76% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 6.79 million shares. Bangor State Bank has invested 0.26% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73 million and $208.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 16,390 shares to 38,065 shares, valued at $5.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 7,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,540 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).