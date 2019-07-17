Harvey Capital Management Has Cut Celgene (CELG) Holding By $1.80 Million; Ionic Capital Management Decreased By $1.78 Million Its Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (ASA) Position

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (ASA) stake by 52.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 177,663 shares as Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (ASA)’s stock declined 4.76%. The Ionic Capital Management Llc holds 158,672 shares with $1.63M value, down from 336,335 last quarter. Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L now has $225.69 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.7. About 143,641 shares traded or 56.38% up from the average. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) has declined 10.11% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.54% the S&P500.

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased Celgene Corp (CELG) stake by 23.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 19,120 shares as Celgene Corp (CELG)’s stock rose 5.82%. The Harvey Capital Management Inc holds 62,227 shares with $5.87M value, down from 81,347 last quarter. Celgene Corp now has $64.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $91.53. About 3.70M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 02/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SMITH’S PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES WILL BE ASSUMED BY CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER MARK J. ALLES; 19/03/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Announces First-In-Human Dosing Of Its RIPK1 Inhibitor Clinical Program And The Appointment Of Peter Klein; 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene Corporation (CELG); 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS & CELGENE EXPAND BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY PACT

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased Ishares Tr (Put) (FXI) stake by 128,000 shares to 144,000 valued at $6.38 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Willscot Corp stake by 64,000 shares and now owns 133,280 shares. International Game Technolog was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.94, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 4 investors sold ASA shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 5.06 million shares or 0.37% more from 5.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Vermont holds 0% of its portfolio in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) for 900 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 751,738 shares stake. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA). Blue Bell Private Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) for 9,175 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA). Css Ltd Limited Liability Company Il has 0.06% invested in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) for 100,087 shares. Minnesota-based Us Fincl Bank De has invested 0% in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA). Raymond James And Assocs reported 48,213 shares stake. Stephens Ar has 28,295 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 40,808 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) for 1 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) for 1,500 shares. Ionic Cap Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.25% in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA). Moreover, Boothbay Fund has 0.03% invested in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA). Regions reported 1,536 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 5 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Celgene had 17 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 1 by Jefferies. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Robert W. Baird. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Savant Capital Limited Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Opus Point Prns Mngmt Ltd Company holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 8,510 shares. Susquehanna Int Group Inc Llp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Asset One stated it has 334,165 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Pictet North America Advsrs stated it has 0.21% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Fairfax Fincl Hldgs Can reported 0.06% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Asset Management Incorporated reported 9,292 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 245,000 were accumulated by Eulav Asset Management. Brave Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 13,195 shares. Cadence Bank & Trust Na owns 5,013 shares. S Muoio And Communications Lc owns 3.72% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 43,000 shares. State Street Corp holds 0.22% or 30.46M shares in its portfolio. Leuthold Grp Lc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 36,821 shares. Neumann Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 6,275 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity. Shares for $2.05 million were sold by LOUGHLIN JAMES J on Thursday, February 7.

