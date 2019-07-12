Harvey Capital Management Has Cut Apple Computer (AAPL) Position; Polar Securities Increased Rogers (ROG) Stake

Polar Securities Inc increased Rogers Corp (ROG) stake by 5.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Polar Securities Inc acquired 8,082 shares as Rogers Corp (ROG)’s stock rose 38.60%. The Polar Securities Inc holds 166,323 shares with $26.43 million value, up from 158,241 last quarter. Rogers Corp now has $3.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.88% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $163.34. About 86,726 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 54.85% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 22/05/2018 – Rogers to Participate in B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY NET SALES OF $214.6 MLN, UP 5.3%; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 1.1% Position in Rogers; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.39; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.10-EPS $1.25; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY EARNINGS OF $1.40 PER DILUTED SHARE; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 17/04/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with DuPont™ and Rogers Corporation Materials

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) stake by 19.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 17,547 shares as Apple Computer Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Harvey Capital Management Inc holds 72,729 shares with $13.81 million value, down from 90,276 last quarter. Apple Computer Inc now has $937.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $201.75. About 17.93 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – Apple may replace the iPhone X, but if so, it’s likely because a new flagship model is coming not because consumers aren’t interested in the current phone; 14/05/2018 – Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker and supplier to Apple, posted a 14.5 percent fall in first-quarter net profit; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a Mar. 27 event focused on education; 09/04/2018 – Apple Currently Has 25 Operational Renewable Energy Projects Around the World; 24/04/2018 – Report: Apple’s iOS 11.3 Unlocks Progressive Web App Features to Fully Engage the Nearly Two Thirds of Mobile Shoppers on Ecomm; 26/04/2018 – Another major Apple supplier just delivered potential bad news for the iPhone X; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD TO FEATURE A10 FUSION CHIP – EXEC; 02/04/2018 – CNET: Apple’s Mac computers may use its own chips starting in 2020; 24/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley believes investors are underestimating the potential of Apple’s services businesses; 02/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Apple could have just signaled that Trump will make a trade deal with China

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch Cap Partners Limited has invested 0.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Letko Brosseau & Assocs Incorporated has 2,000 shares. Wafra holds 144,434 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Doliver Advsr LP holds 6,480 shares. Cap Rech Global Investors reported 5.49 million shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 8,202 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited holds 8,232 shares. Brinker Capital holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 103,123 shares. Clean Yield Grp has 3.19% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 20 are owned by Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Co. Patten And Patten Incorporated Tn holds 6.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 314,589 shares. Sather Fincl Group Incorporated invested in 0.15% or 3,920 shares. Staley Capital Advisers reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bancorp Hapoalim Bm reported 1.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kemnay Advisory Svcs invested in 3.9% or 95,633 shares.

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple has $24500 highest and $140 lowest target. $203.79’s average target is 1.01% above currents $201.75 stock price. Apple had 72 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, January 30 with “Buy”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, May 1. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Wedbush. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Hold”. Wells Fargo maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, January 30 by Morgan Stanley. Nomura maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, January 30 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Wednesday, May 1. On Tuesday, June 4 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, May 28 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.85 billion for 23.79 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity. LEVINSON ARTHUR D sold $255,087 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Friday, February 1.

Polar Securities Inc decreased Fortis Inc (Call) (FRTSF) stake by 150,000 shares to 100,000 valued at $3.70M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) stake by 186,472 shares and now owns 6,328 shares. Thunder Bridge Acquisition L was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold ROG shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.27 million shares or 2.10% less from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pier Capital Limited Liability reported 1.17% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). 14,366 were reported by Aperio Grp Llc. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 323,008 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). 8,900 were reported by Virginia Retirement Et Al. 6,213 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0.21% or 429,349 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York accumulated 11,659 shares. Ftb Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 129 shares. Parametrica reported 1,654 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 0.02% or 6,328 shares. Bb&T Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 2,288 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc has 3 shares. Raymond James Fincl has invested 0% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Goldman Sachs Gp holds 278,985 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.