Harvey Capital Management Has Boosted Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Holding by $1.33 Million; As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Market Value Rose, Osborne Partners Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 2,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 32,202 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.32 million, down from 34,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $159.3. About 2.18M shares traded or 1.70% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Monthly U.S. Job Growth Double the Pace of Labor Force Growth; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Businesses Unable to Fill Record Number of Open Positions; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 02/05/2018 – U.S. Private Sector Posts Another Month of Employment Growth — ADP; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Automatic Data Processing Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADP); 24/05/2018 – ADP WINS CONTRACT IN UAE TO DESIGN EXTENSION OF CHARJAH AIRPORT; 02/05/2018 – ADP Increases Profit Guidance for Year — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report Details (Table); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Worldwide New Business Bookings Rose 9%

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 48.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 8,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 26,440 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07M, up from 17,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $134.34. About 1.68M shares traded or 3.50% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N HAD PREVIOUSLY FORECAST 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.9 BILLION; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video); 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shelton Management has 0.4% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Alberta Inv invested in 114,800 shares. Jaffetilchin Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Truepoint has 1,978 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Com accumulated 10,405 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt accumulated 9,522 shares. Tru Of Vermont invested in 66,349 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc has invested 1.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Hanson Doremus Investment Mgmt accumulated 1,665 shares. Polaris Greystone Finance Llc accumulated 9,032 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Smith Asset Management LP holds 1.57% or 286,488 shares. Hartford Financial, Connecticut-based fund reported 17,168 shares. Caprock Grp stated it has 4,727 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 109,489 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Moreover, First Financial Bank has 0.29% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 11,492 shares.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.14 million for 29.94 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Considering Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) For Its Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “U.S. Dollar Remains Weak After ADP, Jobless Claims – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ADP (ADP) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “BofA Downgrades ADP, Sees Only 7% Upside Potential – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fracking ban would slash U.S. oil production by 60%, Pioneer CEO says – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Oil CEOs Are Taking a Wait-and-See Approach After Attack Sends Crude Prices Soaring – Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Big Oil Is on the Prowl for Its Next Big Acquisition – The Motley Fool” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity.