Harvey Capital Management Has Boosted Home Depot (HD) Stake by $1.37 Million as Shares Rose; As General Electric Company (GE) Share Price Rose, Hikari Power LTD Lifted Stake by $1.21 Million

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 63.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 7,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 18,540 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 11,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $218.65. About 3.43M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot Plans Biggest Tech Hiring Push in Its History, Led By CIO; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 25/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says 1 officer has died day after shooting at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 25/04/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: A Dallas police officer died today after a Home Depot shooting yesterday; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT

Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in General Electric Company (GE) by 6.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd bought 134,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 2.09 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.83M, up from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in General Electric Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. About 57.51 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 26/03/2018 – GE’s Baker Hughes expects lower margins in turbomachinery business; 26/04/2018 – General Electric Co. vs University of Virginia Patent Foundation | FWD Entered | 04/26/2018; 16/05/2018 – GE SIGNS $52M PACT W/ DEWA TO INSTALL AGP TECHNOLOGY AT STATION; 13/04/2018 – GE – CHANGES TO LONG-TERM SERVICE AGREEMENT ACCOUNTING SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED ALL INDUSTRIAL BUSINESSES EXCEPT RENEWABLE ENERGY, HEALTHCARE, CURRENT & LIGHTING; 02/05/2018 – BURJ’S CONTRACTOR GE COMMENTS IN STATEMENT IN KARACHI; 07/03/2018 – USDA-Foreign Agr: Japan: Japan to Decide GE Labeling Requirements Soon – March 7, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Industrials Down As GE Rally Offset By Growth Fears — Industrials Roundup; 23/04/2018 – Post-Gazette: GE is said in talks to unload rail unit in deal with Wilmerding-based Wabtec; 21/03/2018 – GE Additive Donates 3D Metal Printer to the University of Cincinnati; 26/04/2018 – CFM says more than half of engines inspected after emergency directive

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 10,000 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0.41% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Amarillo Comml Bank holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,336 shares. Verity Verity Ltd Liability, South Carolina-based fund reported 1,390 shares. Kansas-based Waddell And Reed Fin has invested 0.62% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 119,456 were reported by Eastern Natl Bank. 10.72M are held by Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon. Millennium Limited Liability Company holds 11,029 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain has 0.08% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 9,569 shares. Wafra Incorporated reported 154,391 shares. Menta Capital Lc reported 4,400 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Quadrant Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 22,610 shares. Greystone Managed Investments invested in 63,327 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt has invested 0.09% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Family Firm Inc invested 0.19% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73 million and $208.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) by 29,885 shares to 7,650 shares, valued at $347,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,045 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Hikari Power Ltd, which manages about $954.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Procter&Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 45,050 shares to 129,150 shares, valued at $13.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 54,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,900 shares, and cut its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. Shares for $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Cox L Kevin. $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Strazik Scott. Timko Thomas S had bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300 on Monday, August 19. HORTON THOMAS W had bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337 on Monday, August 12. $50,700 worth of stock was bought by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Investment has invested 0.13% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Twin Mngmt owns 21,650 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) reported 3,824 shares stake. Ssi Inc holds 12,046 shares. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 24,700 shares. Penbrook Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.17% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Grand Jean Capital Mngmt Incorporated has 18,400 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Roberts Glore & Inc Il owns 37,973 shares. Nordea has invested 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Janney Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 89,136 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Patten & Patten Tn reported 0.18% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Keating Investment Counselors reported 147,179 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 1.61 million shares. The Missouri-based Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.11% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).