Harvey Capital Management Has Boosted Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Share Value Rose; As Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Declined, American Assets Investment Management Cut Its Holding by $540,000

American Assets Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 217,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95M, down from 237,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.26. About 33.09 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 02/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Fall 14% This Year, BofA Leads; 22/05/2018 – SocGen Hires Second Ex-BofA Banker Within Weeks After Weak Start; 24/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 10/04/2018 – Bank of America to step away from clients that make military-style assault rifles for civilians; 09/04/2018 – Brazil’s XP Hires Bank of America’s Luketic as Head of Research; 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Rev $23.1B; 25/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch International & Co. C.V. Files Annual Financial Report; 09/05/2018 – TENCENT MUSIC IS SAID TO SELECT BOFA, GOLDMAN, MORGAN STANLEY; 15/05/2018 – AnaptysBio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 30.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 13,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,946 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95 million, up from 45,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – eXp Realty Hires Stacey Onnen as Senior Vice President of Brokerage Operations; 24/04/2018 – DENMARK’S SAXO BANK SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT WITH THE AIM OF RUNNING ITS TECHNOLOGY STACK ON THE MICROSOFT CLOUD; 09/04/2018 – Ayehu Announces Integration with Cherwell Software; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: MITIGATED ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT IN WEST EUROPE; 27/03/2018 – Microsoft and BankSight Collaborate with Judo Capital to Deliver Innovative Small Business Lending Platform; 22/05/2018 – Quorum and Tire Storage Solutions Announce Reseller Partnership and Integration; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s BI360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals:; 11/04/2018 – WhiteHat Security Announces New Crash Course Series to Strengthen Application Security Expertise Among Developers and Security Practitioners

American Assets Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.54 billion and $616.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 11,000 shares to 29,000 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.75B for 10.30 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year's $0.63 per share. BAC's profit will be $6.75B for 10.30 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Bank Of America: Capital Returns May Lead To A 14% Yield – Seeking Alpha" on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Bank Of America Corp.: A New Low Yield Preferred Stock You Might Consider Buying – Seeking Alpha" published on June 30, 2019, Fool.com published: "This Week on Wall Street: Big Banks Celebrate, Nike Misses, Constellation Pops – Motley Fool" on July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.