Harvey Capital Management Decreased Mastercard (MA) Stake as Valuation Rose; Cvs Caremark (CVS) Market Value Declined While Selway Asset Management Has Lifted by $607,115 Its Stake

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Cvs Caremark (CVS) by 25.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 11,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,833 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, up from 44,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Cvs Caremark for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $55.65. About 3.37M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 24.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 4,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,045 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, down from 19,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $281.9. About 1.71 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – GOH IS CEO OF SINGAPORE AIRLINES; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44M and $149.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 2X Bdc Index (BDCL) by 236,775 shares to 156,355 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Hapoalim Bm has 0.26% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 19,820 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.37% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cibc Asset invested in 554,666 shares. Raymond James Associate reported 0.23% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Numerixs Investment Techs accumulated 198,520 shares or 1.42% of the stock. Old Natl Retail Bank In accumulated 190,442 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The has 0.21% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 3.55 million shares. Toth Advisory has invested 1.15% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The New York-based Hilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 28,122 are owned by Willingdon Wealth. Auxier Asset Mgmt reported 86,323 shares. Salem Cap Mgmt has 7,045 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Research Mngmt has invested 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Illinois-based Cibc Bancorporation Usa has invested 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Teewinot Advisers Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 2,910 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11. 1,900 shares valued at $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8.

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73M and $208.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,646 shares to 58,946 shares, valued at $6.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 3,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Sp 500 Index Etf (IVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 183,929 shares. Moreover, Lpl Financial Ltd Liability has 0.15% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreno Evelyn V owns 12,720 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Findlay Park Prtn Llp holds 350,000 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Tru Fund stated it has 17,947 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.6% or 2.97M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tributary Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 49,058 are owned by Sandy Spring National Bank. Smith Salley Associates has 1.58% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). South Dakota Invest Council invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Texas Yale reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Advsrs Asset invested in 215,869 shares. 3,600 are held by Staley Advisers. Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway has invested 0.58% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 4.79 million shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $13.25 million activity.