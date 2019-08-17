Harvey Capital Management Decreased Its Stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by $3.32 Million as Market Value Rose; Johnston Asset Management Lowered Its Holding in Varian Med Sys (VAR) as Share Value Declined

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 19.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 17,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 72,729 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.81 million, down from 90,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 25.16 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/05/2018 – JicksonCt: Apple is customizing VW’s T6 Transporter vans with autonomous technology, according to a Bloomberg source.…; 28/03/2018 – Tech Times: Apple Makes Once-Exclusive iMac Pro Accessories Available For All Users; 08/03/2018 – Apple said it had found a higher number of serious violations of its labor and environmental policies for suppliers; 27/04/2018 – Apple earnings are a highlight in action-packed week that includes Fed meeting, jobs report; 09/04/2018 – APPLE GLOBALLY POWERED BY 100% RENEWABLE ENERGY, UP FROM 96%; 14/05/2018 – TIAA-CREF Adds Aptiv, Exits Baidu, Cuts Apple: 13F; 26/04/2018 – MILLENNIUM SERVICES GROUP LTD MIL.AX – SIGNED MULTI-LOCATION CONTRACT WITH APPLE TO PROVIDE CLEANING & HYGIENE SERVICES TO 15 APPLE STORES; 29/05/2018 – APPLE USING OLDED FOR MODELS NEXT YR HIGHLY UNLIKELY: JPMORGAN; 29/05/2018 – PEGATRON MAY SECURE APPLE ORDER FOR NEW MACBOOK: DIGITIMES; 23/04/2018 – Inquiry opens into Apple-Shazam deal

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 6,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 205,097 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.07M, down from 211,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $108.95. About 644,488 shares traded or 8.98% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND VARIAN SCHEME; 26/03/2018 – SIRTEX REPORTS FIRB APPROVAL ON VARIAN SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Varian Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VAR); 19/04/2018 – Varian Expands Capabilities of Halcyon Treatment System with New Imaging Technologies; 04/05/2018 – Australia’s Sirtex gets $1.4 bln takeover offer from China’s CDH Investments; 09/04/2018 – Varian Launches Velocity 4.0 Cancer Imaging Software with Selective Internal Radiation Therapy Dosimetry Analysis; 07/05/2018 – Varian Medical: Cooperative CL Has Represented Varian in Taiwan for More Than 40 Years; 22/05/2018 – Australia’s Sirtex Medicals gets binding offer from China’s CDH; 26/04/2018 – Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz in Brazil Selects Varian Halcyon Cancer Treatment System; 23/04/2018 – Varex Imaging Names Rosebrough To Board Of Directors

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73M and $208.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,646 shares to 58,946 shares, valued at $6.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 7,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,540 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Sp 500 Index Etf (IVV).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Tesla Short Sellers Bank $1.5B On Earnings Miss – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Analysts Are Chasing Apple Back Over $1 Trillion – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “2 Private Companies to Buy Through Equity Crowdfunding – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 31, 2019 : GE, NOK, AMD, BHP, AAPL, AMRN, EIX, QQQ, SPOT, MU, ENPH, ITUB – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Ofuna Chuo Hospital Delivers First Varian Halcyon System Treatments in Japan – PRNewswire” on April 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Varian-equipped New York Proton Therapy Center Opens with Ribbon Cutting Event – PRNewswire” published on June 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For ADMA, Regulatory Setback For Apyx, Achieve Life Sciences Smoking Cessation Drug Trial – Benzinga” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cyclotron for Varian ProBeam Compact Proton Therapy System Installed at New Treatment Center in Singapore – PRNewswire” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Varian Medical Systems Is Flying High Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: October 24, 2018.

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 7.76% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $113.83M for 21.79 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.30% negative EPS growth.

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 383,562 shares to 11.14 million shares, valued at $251.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG) by 18,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 634,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH).