Harvey Capital Management Decreased Holding in Apple Computer (AAPL) as Stock Rose; Ariel Investments Has Trimmed Its Methode Electronics (MEI) Holding as Stock Rose

Ariel Investments Llc decreased its stake in Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc analyzed 33,070 shares as the company's stock rose 1.84% . The hedge fund held 985,180 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.35 million, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Methode Electronics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $31.74. About 250,050 shares traded or 5.66% up from the average. Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has declined 23.11% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.11% the S&P500.

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 19.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc analyzed 17,547 shares as the company's stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 72,729 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.81M, down from 90,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500.

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73M and $208.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,646 shares to 58,946 shares, valued at $6.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 3,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mgmt Inc has 7,471 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 1.22% or 1.21 million shares. Williams Jones And Associate Ltd Company owns 633,890 shares. 105,433 were reported by Campbell Newman Asset Management. Sterling Global Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,067 shares. Linscomb Williams owns 42,159 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Company Oh invested 1.79% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 363,266 are owned by Argent Management Llc. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 4.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). D E Shaw & reported 5.82 million shares. Horan Capital Advsrs Lc holds 28,064 shares or 3.37% of its portfolio. Regis Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Verus Fin Prtn Inc holds 0.31% or 4,583 shares in its portfolio. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 5.55% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 116,445 shares. Coldstream Capital Mgmt reported 1.36% stake.

