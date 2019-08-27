Harvey Capital Management Decreased Celgene (CELG) Position as Shares Declined; As Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Stock Value Rose, Holder Symmetry Peak Management Lowered Position by $14.84 Million

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 23.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 19,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 62,227 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87 million, down from 81,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $97. About 6.90 million shares traded or 65.16% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 06/03/2018 – News On Juno Therapeutics Inc. (JUNO) Now Under CELG; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 17/04/2018 – Lycera Presents Clinical Safety and Dose Selection Results for First-in-class RORgamma Agonist Candidate LYC-55716 at the 2018; 02/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Celgene Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO ALSO WAS APPROVED FOR A SHORTER 30-MINUTE INFUSION ACROSS ALL APPROVED INDICATIONS; 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q Net $846M; 20/03/2018 – Prothena Announces Global Neuroscience Research & Development Collaboration with Celgene for Novel Therapies for Patients with Neurodegenerative Diseases; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 30/05/2018 – Celgene and Chinese Partner BeiGene Verge in Opposite Directions

Symmetry Peak Management Llc decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 95.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold 53,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 2,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $700,000, down from 55,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $215. About 5.05 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 25/05/2018 – TESLA NAMES STUART BOWERS VP OF ENGINEERING; 15/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Tesla plans 6-day stoppage at factory for assembly line fixes; 09/05/2018 – NTSB SAYS DOES NOT, AT THIS TIME, ANTICIPATE AUTOPILOT BEING A PART OF INVESTIGATION; 02/05/2018 – TOPLive Starts: Tesla’s Quarterly Earnings Results in Real Time; 01/05/2018 – TSLA: ����; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Tesla is having a very bad week; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s board against proposal to require independent chairman; 03/04/2018 – Tesla makes progress on Model 3 despite production target miss; 28/03/2018 – TESLA INVESTORS CAN MOVE AHEAD WITH CLAIMS OVER SOLAR-CITY DEAL; 29/05/2018 – Sixt CEO says efforts to push electric cars are a political mistake

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 15 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 3,510 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd, New York-based fund reported 38,173 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has 447 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Ser has invested 0.07% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 3,448 shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Il holds 0.01% or 728 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Stephens Inc Ar has 0.01% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 791 shares. Moreover, Filament Ltd Llc has 0.35% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Td Management Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Lc holds 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 1,070 shares. Daiwa Gru reported 28,430 shares. 36,981 were accumulated by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability. 30,241 are held by Gulf State Bank (Uk) Ltd. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 20,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twilio Inc (Put) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Huya Inc (Call).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. DENHOLM ROBYN M bought $232,720 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. Musk Elon also bought $25.00M worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Thursday, May 2.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Teslaâ€™s Move Into Europe May Not Be Through Volkswagen – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vanity Fair throws a spotlight on SolarCity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Today’s Pickup: Shale Gas Production Might Have Dark Days Ahead – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tesla’s Solar Struggles Continue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Rise in Vehicle Delivery Aid Tesla (TSLA) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Agios Rides High on Tibsovo Sales Amid Acute Competition – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Stock Reports: Micron, Sinopec, Celgene & More – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Celgene Gets FDA Approval for Inrebic in Bone Marrow Cancer – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA OKs Celgene’s fedratinib for myelofibrosis – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street bounces as trade temperature cools – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73 million and $208.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 13,370 shares to 30,270 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 16,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD).