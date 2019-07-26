Harvey Capital Management Cut Zions Bancorp (ZION) Stake; Agenus (AGEN)’s Sentiment Is 1.85

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased Zions Bancorp (ZION) stake by 79.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 29,885 shares as Zions Bancorp (ZION)’s stock declined 8.92%. The Harvey Capital Management Inc holds 7,650 shares with $347,000 value, down from 37,535 last quarter. Zions Bancorp now has $7.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $44.25. About 3.82M shares traded or 84.11% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15

Agenus Inc (AGEN) investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.80, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 50 investment professionals increased and started new positions, while 27 sold and trimmed stock positions in Agenus Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 43.68 million shares, up from 37.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Agenus Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 16 Increased: 29 New Position: 21.

Analysts await Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.33 earnings per share, down 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Agenus Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -375.00% negative EPS growth.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company has market cap of $308.80 million. The firm offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3.

The stock decreased 4.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.3. About 785,568 shares traded. Agenus Inc. (AGEN) has declined 11.34% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AGEN News: 07/05/2018 – Agenus at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Agenus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGEN); 07/05/2018 – AGENUS INC – CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE $52.3 MLN AND $60.2 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 AND DECEMBER 31, 2017 RESPECTIVELY; 08/05/2018 – AGENUS SAYS ‘AT-THE-MARKET’ EQUITY OFFERING FACILITY UNDER SALES AGREEMENT NO LONGER AVAILABLE FOR USE – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Agenus Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 11/04/2018 – Three Agenus Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 15/03/2018 – AGENUS INC – CASH, AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE $60.2 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – AgenTus Therapeutics to Present on Novel TCR Platform and Progress at PEGS Summit in Boston, MA; 07/05/2018 – Agenus 1Q Loss $54.3M; 08/05/2018 – AGENUS: ‘AT-THE-MARKET’ EQUITY OFFERING FACILITY NOT AVAILABLE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings.

Among 2 analysts covering Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zions Bancorporation has $5600 highest and $50 lowest target. $53’s average target is 19.77% above currents $44.25 stock price. Zions Bancorporation had 8 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 4. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, July 23.

