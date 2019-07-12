Harvey Capital Management Boosted Its Position in Take (TTWO) by $1.26 Million as Stock Rose; Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Rose While Cabot Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.01 Million

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 67.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 11,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,473 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $983,000, down from 16,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $167.86. About 11.07 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVDA, GOOG, INTC: BREAKING: NVIDIA Temporarily Suspends Self Driving Testing Across Globe Following Uber Fatality $NVDA – ! $NVDA $GOOG $INTC; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos- Bloomberg; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless AI for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 26/03/2018 – Nvidia Is Surging With Rest of Tech Into Tuesday’s Investor Day; 17/05/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Nvidia’s Turing GPUs will reportedly debut in July; 27/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 16/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Declines After Suspending Self-Driving Car Testing; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED SELF DRIVING TESTING ACROSS GLOBE AFTER UBER FATALITY – COMPANY

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 79.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 13,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,270 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, up from 16,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $115.8. About 607,935 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $1.53 TO $1.80; 13/03/2018 – Kerbal Space Program: Making History Expansion Now Available; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.6% of Take-Two; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY SHR $0.77, QTRLY NET REVENUE $450.3 MLN VS $571.6 MLN

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75M and $454.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 10,034 shares to 144,615 shares, valued at $5.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 28,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 489,331 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDF).

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83M for 48.24 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73M and $208.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 160,209 shares to 30,500 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Att Inc (NYSE:T) by 16,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 328,816 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).