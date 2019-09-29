Harvest Management Upped Its Stake in Celgene (CELG) as Shares Declined; Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Decreased Facebook (FB) Position by $5.72 Million

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 1441.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 100,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 107,920 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.98 million, up from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $98.85. About 4.24 million shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS & CELGENE EXPAND BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY PACT; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION- COLLABORATION INCLUDES POTENTIAL LICENSE PAYMENTS, MILESTONES, PLUS ADDITIONAL ROYALTIES ON SALES FROM LICENSED PROGRAMS FOR CO; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE DOESN’T SEE TRIAL THIS YR IN DR. REDDY’S PATENT MATTER; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 11/05/2018 – Celgene Drug Overview 2017-2018 Forecast to 2027 – Sales Will Peak in 2023 at $21.5 Billion Before Declining Severely – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 20/03/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Celgene Corpor; 20/03/2018 – Prothena Announces Global Neuroscience Research & Development Collaboration with Celgene for Novel Therapies for Patients with Neurodegenerative Diseases; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 17.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 29,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 144,703 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.93 million, down from 174,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $505.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66 million shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK 1Q REV. $11.97B, EST. $11.41B; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK STILL PLANS TO LAUNCH HOME DEVICES IN THE FALL; 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will reportedly make a statement on the data breach within 24 hours; 15/05/2018 – Hedge fund focused on fighting tech addiction dumps $80 million worth of Facebook; 22/03/2018 – BRITAIN’S MEDIA PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE RECALLS SUSPENDED CEO OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA TO GIVE EVIDENCE OVER PREVIOUS FACEBOOK FB.O TESTIMONY; 14/05/2018 – U.S. senators oppose trade group’s lawyer as consumer watchdog; 16/05/2018 – ISS RECOMMENDS INVESTORS WITHHOLD SUPPORT FROM CEO ZUCKERBERG, COO SANDBERG; 09/04/2018 – Some Facebook users will see a message above that link to tell them their data may have been shared; 26/04/2018 – LONDON – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS AIQ MUST HAVE OBTAINED EMAIL ADDRESSES TARGETED IN BREXIT REFERENDUM FROM DIFFERENT SOURCE TO APP AT THE CENTRE OF FACEBOOK DATA SCANDAL; 02/04/2018 – NIGERIA’S GOVERNMENT TO INVESTIGATE ALLEGATIONS OF IMPROPER INVOLVEMENT BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA IN 2007 AND 2015 ELECTIONS -PRESIDENCY SPOKESMAN

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 28,000 shares to 217,246 shares, valued at $57.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLK) by 86,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.82 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burt Wealth reported 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Thomasville Bancorp reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 138,751 shares. Alyeska Investment Group Lp holds 0.61% or 233,187 shares. Dragoneer Investment Gp Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.45% or 448,465 shares. Moore Capital Ltd Partnership owns 585,000 shares. Snow Limited Partnership holds 0.15% or 12,200 shares. Jennison Associate Lc reported 3.08% stake. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.02% or 239 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com owns 0.43% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7,953 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh owns 1.17M shares. First Foundation Advsr reported 8.29% stake. Segment Wealth Management Lc has 4,396 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Dsm Ptnrs Limited Company invested 6.19% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Js Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 7.28% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3.58M were reported by Tig Advsr Limited Liability Com. Asset accumulated 46,005 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Ltd Liability Company owns 4,000 shares. The New Jersey-based Fcg Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 5.25% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Clarivest Asset Mgmt has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Marathon Cap Management stated it has 17,740 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Smithfield holds 1,238 shares. Lumina Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.28% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Of Vermont has invested 0.45% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Trust Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 0.1% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Eqis Cap holds 30,158 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 59 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Co invested 0.41% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited invested in 7,535 shares.