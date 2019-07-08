Harvest Management Upped Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake By $555,111; Tig Advisors Has Lowered By $38.80 Million Its Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Holding

Harvest Management Llc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 12.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harvest Management Llc acquired 5,001 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Harvest Management Llc holds 45,001 shares with $5.00M value, up from 40,000 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $254.80B valuation. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $141.58. About 503,034 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW STRUCTURE CONSOLIDATES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE BUSINESS; 23/03/2018 – Teamsters To Join Parade Calling For Living Wage At Disney; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind; 12/04/2018 – Joe Mayes: Breaking: Disney will have to bid for all of Sky if the Fox deal doesn’t go through; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’; 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL JACKSON’S ESTATE FILES SUIT VS DISNEY, ABC NETWORK; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –

Tig Advisors Llc decreased Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) stake by 39.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tig Advisors Llc sold 808,241 shares as Integrated Device Technology (IDTI)’s stock 0.00%. The Tig Advisors Llc holds 1.23 million shares with $60.24M value, down from 2.04M last quarter. Integrated Device Technology now has $ valuation. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrms IDT ‘BB-‘ Rtng; Outlook Rvsd To Pos From Stble; 13/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Latest Technology Solutions at TECHNO-FRONTIER 2018; 07/05/2018 – Sony Mobile Selects IDT Wireless Charging Chipset for XZ2 Smartphones and Wireless Charging Dock Solution; 09/03/2018 – Integrated Device Short-Interest Ratio Rises 89% to 8 Days; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q EPS 15c; 09/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at Conference May 30; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 30/04/2018 – IDT Extends Leadership in Datacenter and Networking Systems with Launch of Its Latest PCI Express Timing Devices; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 7. On Thursday, June 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by JP Morgan. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Imperial Capital. Bank of America maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, April 23. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $16800 target. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16500 target in Monday, May 6 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 7 by Imperial Capital. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 30.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. $225,500 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by WOODFORD BRENT on Wednesday, January 9. 42 shares were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N, worth $4,737.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Management invested in 0.26% or 1.42M shares. New York-based First Long Island Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Capstone Advsrs has 0.08% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,004 shares. Alesco Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,405 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rdl Fincl reported 14,461 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. 45,583 were reported by Ar Asset Mngmt. Sarasin & Ptnrs Llp reported 473,812 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Com holds 1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5.99M shares. Oarsman Cap Inc accumulated 4,644 shares. First Midwest Bancorp Trust Division reported 28,727 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 0.41% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Private Wealth Prtn Lc reported 113,921 shares or 2.08% of all its holdings. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 10,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Harvey Cap Inc accumulated 4,500 shares. Palisade Asset Management Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

