Harvest Management Trimmed Its Position in Red Hat (RHT) as Stock Price Rose; Arbor Rlty Tr (ABR) Stock Price Rose While Menta Capital Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.28 Million

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 53,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68 million, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (ABR) by 63.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 106,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 61,835 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $802,000, down from 168,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.07. About 298,122 shares traded. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) has risen 47.06% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ABR News: 04/05/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – QTRLY REPORTED NET INCOME $0.42 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Raises Dividend to 25c; 16/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Prices Public Offering of 5.5M Shrs for Total Expected Gross Proceeds of Approximately $48.7M; 10/04/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Short-Interest Ratio Rises 105% to 16 Days; 05/03/2018 Arbor Announces the Appointment of Frank Lutz as Executive Vice President, Chief Production Officer; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Arbor Realty Cre 2017-FL1; 15/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust 1Q EPS 42c; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 1.8% Position in Arbor Realty Trust; 08/03/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – OFFERING EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON MARCH 13, 2018

Analysts await Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. RHT’s profit will be $133.57M for 62.57 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Red Hat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking invested 0.11% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). The Illinois-based Barbara Oil has invested 1.19% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 4 were accumulated by Howe And Rusling. Halcyon Mngmt Prtn LP holds 324,187 shares or 9.27% of its portfolio. Moreover, Putnam Invs Limited Liability has 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 1,612 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 1,000 are owned by Arcadia Investment Management Corporation Mi. First Trust Advisors LP invested in 191,936 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 247,890 shares or 2.55% of the stock. Ameriprise Financial holds 283,334 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Charter Comm has 0.03% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 1,390 shares. Voya stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Moreover, Neuberger Berman Gp Limited has 0.18% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 792,453 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 80,084 shares stake. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 0% or 77 shares.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3,360 shares to 5,485 shares, valued at $899,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Instrs Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 7,908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,413 shares, and has risen its stake in Global Med Reit Inc.