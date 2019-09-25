Harvest Management Stake in Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Has Lowered as Market Valuation Declined; Visa (V) Shareholder Wexford Capital LP Has Lifted Its Stake

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 79.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $663,000, down from 24,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $134.13. About 20,913 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q EPS $1.87; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745 MILLION IN NEW BUSINESS IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502 MILLION THROUGH 2022 INCLUSIVELY; REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO OUTPERFORM MARKET GROWTH LONG TERM; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q Net $100.7M; 12/04/2018 – Wabco: Awards Specify $502M in New Business Earmarked From 2018-2022 Inclusively; 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 lnclusively; Reaffirms Sales Growth Is Expected to Outperform Market Growth Long Term; 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement with a Major Global Manufacturer of Trucks and Buses to Supply Air Compressors; 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK, A LEADI; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ANTICIPATES COMPLETING FUNDING OF TRANSACTION ON MARCH 28, 2018

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 417.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 9,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 12,041 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09M, up from 2,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $388.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $173.43. About 1.12M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moors & Cabot Inc reported 1.2% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv stated it has 0.76% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Kentucky Retirement, a Kentucky-based fund reported 80,985 shares. 54,450 were accumulated by Swarthmore Group Inc. 6,875 are held by Wade G W And. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc owns 118,150 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Richard C Young And has invested 2.84% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Voya Investment Limited Liability Corp has 1.24% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Advsrs Asset Management has 1.42% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 454,684 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.90 million shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Groesbeck Invest Management Nj reported 5,094 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 0.12% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Riverhead Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.5% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fdx Advsr reported 143,139 shares stake. 88,470 are held by Commonwealth Bancorporation Of.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34B and $860.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Corp by 250,752 shares to 144,648 shares, valued at $5.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zillow Group Inc by 917,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,239 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Harvest Management Llc, which manages about $136.16M and $72.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 100,920 shares to 107,920 shares, valued at $9.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.