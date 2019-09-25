Harvest Management Raised Stake in Sprint (S) by $348,000; Global Thematic Partners Has Boosted Its Holding in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by $2.95 Million as Share Price Declined

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 736,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The institutional investor held 16.16M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.53M, up from 15.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.98. About 2.77 million shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 22/03/2018 – CEMEX DECIDES NOT TO PURSUE CAPITAL BOOST PROPOSAL; 15/03/2018 – Mexico’s Cemex eyes acquisition options in growth markets-CEO; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by CEMEX,; 10/04/2018 – CEMEX Ventures Launches 2018 Construction Startup Competition; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms CEMEX at ‘BB-‘; Outlook Remains Positive; 09/04/2018 – CEMEX CX.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $8.50 FROM $8; 06/03/2018 – CEMEX’s FEC Quarry Earns NSSGA’s Platinum Community Relations Award; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES CASH TAXES IN 2018 BETWEEN $250M TO $300M: CEO; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX LATAM HOLDINGS CEO JAIME MUGUIRO SPEAKS IN NY; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 483.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 58,000 shares as the company's stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 70,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $460,000, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.3. About 12.61M shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500.

More notable recent Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Tapestry, Inc.’s (NYSE:TPR) Upcoming 1.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Did Arista Networks, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANET) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “You Have To Love Waste Management, Inc.’s (NYSE:WM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Like About Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s (NYSE:LVS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold S shares while 106 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 541.59 million shares or 10.06% more from 492.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 101,451 shares or 0% of the stock. France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Blackrock accumulated 0.01% or 36.50M shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Wetherby Asset holds 0.03% or 36,034 shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 415,000 shares. Mackay Shields Lc has 0.01% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 164,682 shares. Moreover, Harvest Mgmt Lc has 0.63% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Barclays Plc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). World Asset Inc stated it has 27,735 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 7,097 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs owns 1,774 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc invested in 11,712 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Ltd Liability reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 0.01% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S).