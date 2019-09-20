Harvest Management Raised Its Stake in Celgene (CELG) by $9.28 Million; Nextera Energy (NEE) Shareholder American National Bank Has Increased Position by $2.56 Million

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 1441.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 100,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 107,920 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.98 million, up from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $99.38. About 1.28 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 06/03/2018 – CELGENE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF JUNO THERAPEUTICS; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.45, EST. $8.32; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 22/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 204026 Company: CELGENE; 14/05/2018 – Celgene at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 3; 29/05/2018 – DEADLINE TODAY: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Celgene Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (CELG); 08/03/2018 – Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 20/03/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Celgene Corpor

American National Bank increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 78.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 12,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 28,450 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.83M, up from 15,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $223.94. About 920,434 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Noesis Mangement Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 281,485 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Pa invested in 109,403 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 136,161 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors owns 30,405 shares. Massmutual Trust Communications Fsb Adv has invested 0.44% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Atwood And Palmer owns 4,109 shares. Orrstown Fincl Services reported 0.03% stake. Bessemer Secs Ltd Co stated it has 0.03% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Company has 5,451 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 50,187 were accumulated by Mufg Americas Holdings. Cibc Bank & Trust Usa owns 0.05% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,609 shares. Mirae Asset Global Ltd invested 0.03% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 0.52% or 115,861 shares. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Incorporated reported 1,080 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B New (BRKB) by 3,404 shares to 41,676 shares, valued at $8.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,034 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co Com (NYSE:DIS).

