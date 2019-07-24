Harvest Management Position in Red Hat (RHT) Has Lowered as Stock Rose; Coca Cola Co. (KO) Market Value Declined While Opus Investment Management Raised Its Holding

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co. (KO) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 121,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67 million, up from 114,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $53.92. About 8.84M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola sales fizz after reboot of diet brand; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola ends 125 teetotal years with a Japanese alcopop; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 EPS Cont Ops Up 8%-10%; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola announces its first-ever alcoholic drink; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP) GREW 5%; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS COMPANY IS ‘ADAPTING’ TO NEW SUGAR TAXES IN U.K., SOUTH AFRICA; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Adj EPS 47c

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 53,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68M, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 01/05/2018 – Red Hat to Livestream Red Hat Summit Press Conference and General Sessions; 02/05/2018 – Portworx Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 28/03/2018 – Red Hat to Stay in Bond Market Despite Plans to Repatriate Offshore Cash; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Brings Cloud-Native Capabilities to Software Partner Ecosystem with Kubernetes Operators; 30/05/2018 – Carahsoft Awarded U.S. Department of Defense Blanket Purchase Agreement for Red Hat Software and Services; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical; 20/03/2018 – Trilio Joins Red Hat Connect for Technology Partner Program, Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Rev $772.3M

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $505.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Int’l Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3,600 shares to 42,500 shares, valued at $3.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,300 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chesley Taft And Limited Liability Corp reported 0.9% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Co accumulated 748,195 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 1.42% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Manufacturers Life Insur Com The stated it has 0.22% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Southeast Asset Advsrs has 1.48% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.47% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 21,855 were accumulated by Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability. Vestor Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,782 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar holds 0.21% or 11,303 shares. Town & Country State Bank Dba First Bankers Trust reported 2.29% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Wendell David Assocs has 1.53% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 209,307 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 11,705 shares. Horan Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 1,784 shares or 0.05% of the stock. The Florida-based Smith Chas P And Associates Pa Cpas has invested 0.35% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Lc owns 3,803 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Charter Tru reported 1,390 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors invested in 6,262 shares. Victory Capital invested in 0% or 2,590 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Com reported 0.02% stake. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated invested in 792,453 shares or 0.18% of the stock. The United Kingdom-based Omni Partners Llp has invested 13.61% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Us Bank De reported 0.04% stake. Twin Inc holds 24.75% or 255,167 shares in its portfolio. Pentwater Capital Lp holds 4.07% or 1.77M shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Limited reported 0.02% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Gabelli Inv Advisers Incorporated reported 247,781 shares stake. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 28 shares. Westchester Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.28M shares or 8.64% of the stock. Creative Planning invested in 7,639 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. RHT’s profit will be $133.57M for 62.57 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Red Hat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.06% negative EPS growth.

