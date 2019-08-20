Harvest Management Maintains Stake in Mitek Sys (MITK); Sei Investments Company Boosted Quanta Svcs (PWR) Holding by $3.71 Million

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 330.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 100,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 130,619 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93M, up from 30,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $33.55. About 1.02 million shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Net $37.6M; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $9.95 BLN TO $10.55 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Quanta Successfully Completes Pilot Treatments in France; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 EPS $2.07-EPS $2.47; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q NET INCOME NT$3.6B, EST. NT$4.88B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q EPS 24c

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 480% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 48,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The hedge fund held 58,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.36. About 156,690 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 09/03/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Rev $14.3M; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Loss/Shr 3c; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Expos; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Adj EPS 6c; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 08/03/2018 Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Exposure

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 28,060 shares to 18,522 shares, valued at $32.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 68,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 306,073 shares, and cut its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold MITK shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 18.42 million shares or 15.16% more from 15.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability accumulated 145 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 150,224 shares or 0% of the stock. Gamco Invsts Et Al has 15,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The California-based Wells Fargo Co Mn has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership owns 375,486 shares. Group Inc One Trading Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 15,243 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 3,862 shares. Susquehanna International Group Llp holds 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) or 75,480 shares. Prelude Limited Liability Corp invested in 7,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Gru Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 1.79M shares. Gabelli And Invest Advisers Incorporated owns 0.17% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 105,720 shares. S Squared Limited, New York-based fund reported 432,493 shares. Lyon Street Cap Ltd Llc has invested 1.54% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Cornercap Counsel Inc invested in 83,950 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability accumulated 439,529 shares.