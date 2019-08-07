Harvest Management Maintains Position in Mitek Sys (MITK); Proffitt & Goodson Boosted Its Adobe (ADBE) Holding by $809,172

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 27654.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 3,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 3,053 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $814,000, up from 11 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $5.85 during the last trading session, reaching $286.21. About 2.55 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 480% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 48,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The hedge fund held 58,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.58. About 382,249 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 23/05/2018 – MITEK EXTENDS LEADERSHIP POSITION IN DIGITAL IDENTITY; 16/04/2018 – VASCO to Demonstrate Innovation in Risk Analytics, Mobile Onboarding and Blockchain Technology at RSA Conference 2018; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 23/03/2018 – The Updated MiTek® USP Catalog App is Available on Apple, Android, and Windows Mobile Devices; 01/05/2018 – Mitek Raises FY View To Rev $59M-$60M; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Expos; 24/04/2018 – Mitek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (Al) To Mobile Deposit®

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $254,162 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold MITK shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 18.42 million shares or 15.16% more from 15.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oberweis Asset Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 158,000 shares. Meeder Asset Management has 3,862 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 0% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 465,110 shares. Gamco Et Al accumulated 15,800 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 7,027 shares. Gabelli & Com Advisers has invested 0.17% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Tudor Investment Et Al holds 0.44% or 859,885 shares in its portfolio. Rbf Cap accumulated 15,000 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 30,086 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 12,904 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag reported 1.18 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Company holds 864,762 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “BioSig-ID Partners with Mitek to Enable Digital Identity Proofing for Fast and Secure Gesture Biometric Enrollment – GlobeNewswire” on February 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mitek Systems Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Mitek to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on May 1, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Third Annual Mobile Deposit Report Finds Significant Ranking Movement Among the Largest Financial Institutions – GlobeNewswire” published on October 10, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mitek to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on January 29, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 22, 2019.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Adobe: A Picture-Perfect Digital Transformation Stock – Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “National Security as Protectionism Will Keep Driving Qualcomm Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Adobe a Buy? – Nasdaq” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “10 Stocks to Buy on the Trade War Dip – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 STARS Stocks Smashing the Market (FANG Stocks, Too) – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50 million and $396.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 16,482 shares to 241,035 shares, valued at $68.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 4,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,679 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).