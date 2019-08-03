Harvest Management Lowered Red Hat (RHT) Position by $364,000 as Valuation Were Volatile; As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Share Value Rose, Confluence Wealth Management Has Cut Stake by $568,798

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 57.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc sold 2,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 2,178 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416,000, down from 5,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $222.84. About 909,500 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry; 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 53,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68M, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 08/05/2018 – NGINX and Red Hat Collaborate to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption of Microservices; 04/05/2018 – Red Hat (3scale) Recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management; 25/04/2018 – Red Hat Accelerates Software-Defined Storage Adoption with Red Hat Storage One; 02/05/2018 – Trilio Announces Version 3 of Its Revolutionary TrilioVault Data Protection Software, Expands to Support Red Hat Virtualization; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Brings Cloud-Native Capabilities to Software Partner Ecosystem with Kubernetes Operators; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.035 BLN TO $1.045 BLN; 22/05/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SAYS TATA COMMUNICATIONS SELECTED RED HAT CLOUD SUITE TO HELP ENHANCE ITS IZO PRIVATE CLOUD SERVICE; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure for Cloud Bridges Datacenters and Edge Deployments; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Rev $772.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited invested in 538,499 shares. Atria Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 4,781 shares. American Int accumulated 0.05% or 65,113 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 104,547 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Tompkins Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 50 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt stated it has 23,241 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) holds 1,878 shares. Burren Advsrs Limited reported 22,978 shares stake. Aviva Public Limited Com holds 0.08% or 66,941 shares in its portfolio. Invesco reported 0.04% stake. 740,336 were accumulated by Alpine Assoc Management Inc. 115,072 are held by Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Co. 4,304 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd. Farmers Natl Bank holds 21 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 7,685 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63M and $201.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 5,532 shares to 220,080 shares, valued at $12.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 15,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE).

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $506.82M for 24.22 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.