Harvest Management Lowered Holding in Red Hat (RHT) as Stock Price Were Volatile; Green Square Capital Has Cut Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Holding by $390,888; Shares Rose

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 53,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68M, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.035 BLN TO $1.045 BLN; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat, Vorwerk Bake the Hybrid Cloud and Internet of Things Into Leading Cooking Appliance; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical Image Processing; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Rev $772.3M; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $3.425 BLN TO $3.46 BLN

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 5,429 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 14,616 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, down from 20,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.6. About 2.58 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 106,767 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fayez Sarofim And has 4,963 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement holds 25,528 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Limited Company invested in 0.12% or 29,182 shares. Preferred Lc holds 0% or 188 shares in its portfolio. Central Secs invested in 160,000 shares. The Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 125 shares. Clark Capital Grp has 707,178 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. Advisors Asset reported 68,071 shares. 273 are owned by Archford Cap Strategies Llc. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 3.21 million shares. James Rech reported 1,960 shares stake. Bessemer Secs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Bowling Port Mngmt Llc owns 0.61% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 52,978 shares.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $154.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 24,587 shares to 78,614 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL) by 27,732 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $742.51 million for 15.87 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.36% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Deutsche State Bank Ag invested in 483,709 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 3 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Amalgamated Natl Bank invested in 0.12% or 26,594 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership accumulated 13,351 shares. 590,115 are held by Swiss Fincl Bank. Berkshire Hathaway Inc owns 5.11M shares. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 116,803 shares. Conning stated it has 7,494 shares. 114,874 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion Financial Bank. Adage Capital Group Ltd Llc holds 0.23% or 513,900 shares. Argentiere Cap Ag reported 30,000 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Company reported 7,685 shares. Cordasco Fincl Network holds 0.01% or 28 shares in its portfolio.