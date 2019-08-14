Harvest Management Lifted Mitek Sys (MITK) Stake; Frontfour Capital Group Lowered Medley Cap (MCC) Stake By $1.12 Million

Harvest Management Llc increased Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) stake by 480% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harvest Management Llc acquired 48,000 shares as Mitek Sys Inc (MITK)’s stock declined 16.82%. The Harvest Management Llc holds 58,000 shares with $710,000 value, up from 10,000 last quarter. Mitek Sys Inc now has $385.30 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.59. About 5,079 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Expos; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mitek Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MITK); 08/03/2018 Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) To Mobile Deposit®; 23/03/2018 – The Updated MiTek® USP Catalog App is Available on Apple, Android, and Windows Mobile Devices; 23/05/2018 – MITEK EXTENDS LEADERSHIP POSITION IN DIGITAL IDENTITY; 03/05/2018 – Mitek delivers digital KYC for cryptocurrency broker BTCDirect; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications

Frontfour Capital Group Llc decreased Medley Cap Corp (MCC) stake by 18.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Frontfour Capital Group Llc sold 372,073 shares as Medley Cap Corp (MCC)’s stock 0.00%. The Frontfour Capital Group Llc holds 1.63M shares with $5.08 million value, down from 2.01M last quarter. Medley Cap Corp now has $143.27M valuation. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.63. About 2,521 shares traded. Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MCC News: 17/04/2018 – ROUMELL SAYS MEDLEY CAPITAL SHOULD `SELL THE BUSINESS’; 29/03/2018 – Jim Simons’s Son-in-Law Discloses $3 Billion in Assets at Medley; 17/05/2018 – After Judges Deny Medley Capital Corporation’s Emergency Appeal, Lawsuit brought by Modern VideoFilm’s Shareholder Against Medley for Damages in Excess of $150 Million Set to Proceed on June 12th; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mcc’s Proposed Usd Senior Perpetual Securities; 17/04/2018 – Roumell Asset Management submits letter to Board of Directors of Medley Capital; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Mcc’s Strong 2017 Earnings Growth Supports Credit Profile; 09/05/2018 – Medley Capital 2Q Net Investment Income 7c/Shr; 04/05/2018 – Medley Management Inc. Schedules Earnings Release Date and Webcast for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 10/04/2018 – REG-Medley Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release Date and Webcast for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 13/03/2018 – MCC JAN.-FEB. NEW CONTRACT VALUE 93.6B YUAN

Among 3 analysts covering Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mitek Systems has $15 highest and $12.5 lowest target. $13.83’s average target is 44.21% above currents $9.59 stock price. Mitek Systems had 7 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Roth Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13.5 target in Thursday, March 21 report. Benchmark maintained Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Roth Capital.

More notable recent Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Mitek Reports 36% Revenue Growth in Record Quarter – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mitek Systems (MITK) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Mitek to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on July 25, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mitek Systems Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mitek Systems (MITK) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold MITK shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 18.42 million shares or 15.16% more from 15.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Lc has 14,250 shares. Lyon Street Cap Limited Com holds 40,884 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prns reported 27,065 shares. Domini Impact Invs reported 19,138 shares stake. Cornercap Invest Counsel holds 0.14% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) or 83,950 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Water Island Cap Lc has 0.01% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 15,500 shares. Jane Street Grp Lc holds 11,809 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 250,600 are held by Omers Administration Corp. Amer Inc holds 0% or 21,385 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 26 shares. 757,200 are held by Paradigm Cap Mgmt New York. Manufacturers Life Ins Comm The reported 0% stake. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa holds 42 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance accumulated 8,174 shares.

More notable recent Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Medley Capital Corporation Announces June 30, 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sierra, MCC and MDLY Amend Merger Agreements Which Would Create Leading Internally Managed BDC with Enhanced Scale, Diversified Credit Investment Platform and $4.7 Billion In Assets Under Management – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Medley Capital NAV falls; doesn’t declare a dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CORRECTION/Medley Capital Corporation Commences Go Shop Process In Accordance With Amended Merger Agreement – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Sierra Income Corporation Announces Q3 2019 Distributions – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.