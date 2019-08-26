Harvest Management Lifted Its Mitek Sys (MITK) Position by $576,000 as Valuation Declined; Iag Us 04/18/19 C3 (Call) (IAG) Holder U S Global Investors Decreased Its Position as Share Value Rose

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in Iag Us 04/18/19 C3 (Call) (IAG) by 98.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 247,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 2,800 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $154,000, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Iag Us 04/18/19 C3 (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.65. About 4.96M shares traded. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 34.95% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.95% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN TRADEWIND BLOCKCHAIN; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD TO COLLABORATE WITH TRADEWIND TO BOOST UTILITY OF GOLD; 13/04/2018 – Iamgold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 IAMGOLD renews preliminary base shelf prospectus; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD KEEPS ANNUAL PRODUCTION & COST GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP IMG.TO – MAINTAIN FULL-YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 14/05/2018 – IAMGOLD files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced lnferred Mineral Resource Estimate for the Eastern Borosi Project; 03/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 480% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 48,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The hedge fund held 58,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $385.03M market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.58. About 85,147 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 08/03/2018 – Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (Al) To Mobile Deposit®; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Exposure; 23/05/2018 – MITEK EXTENDS LEADERSHIP POSITION IN DIGITAL IDENTITY; 08/03/2018 Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 23/03/2018 – The Updated MiTek® USP Catalog App is Available on Apple, Android, and Windows Mobile Devices; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $208.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc by 7,996 shares to 36,093 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) by 150,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 277,363 shares, and has risen its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals.

More notable recent IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “60 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Iamgold – A Strong Balance Sheet Is Not Enough To Fly – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Paulson’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Sotheby’s (BID), Lyft (LYFT), Increase in Allergan (AGN), Sprint (S) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IAMGOLD makes new discovery at CÃ´tÃ© gold project – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IAMGOLD cuts full-year production view, sees higher costs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

More notable recent Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mitek Systems – Growing Importance Of Identity Products – Seeking Alpha” on April 01, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mitek Systems (MITK) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wix.com (WIX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/10/2018: MITK, XNET, LITB, MSFT, IBM, CSCO, AAPL, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mitek Expands Auto-Capture User Experience Across All Digital Channels with the Addition of Desktop – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 09, 2019.