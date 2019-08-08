Harvest Management Increases Position in Mitek Sys (MITK); Cortina Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding in Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) by $9.19 Million as Market Value Declined

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) by 213.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 183,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.65% . The institutional investor held 269,761 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.63 million, up from 86,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Emergent Biosolutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $44.91. About 342,215 shares traded. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has declined 16.70% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EBS News: 31/05/2018 – Sprott Inc. Invests In Emergent Technology Holdings; 21/05/2018 – UROGEN PHARMA LTD – UGN-101 APPEARED TO BE WELL-TOLERATED WITH MOST TREATMENT-EMERGENT ADVERSE EVENTS CHARACTERIZED AS MILD OR MODERATE AND TRANSIENT; 09/05/2018 – SCALES CORPORATION LTD – SELLS BUSINESSES POLARCOLD STORES AND WHAKATU COLDSTORES LTD TO EMERGENT COLD; 24/05/2018 – Global group taps U.S. biotechs to speed work on Nipah vaccine; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: No Patients in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Demonstrated Treatment-Emergent Resistance Through 48 Weeks; 26/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS – LINDAHL MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS CFO AT CEB INC; 25/04/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC EBS.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 05/03/2018 GILEAD SCIENCES INC – NO PATIENTS IN BIKTARVY TREATMENT ARM DEMONSTRATED TREATMENT-EMERGENT RESISTANCE THROUGH 48 WEEKS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBS); 12/04/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Successful Completion of Mutual Recognition Procedure for Market Authorisation of BioThrax in

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 480% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 48,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The hedge fund held 58,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $393.33M market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $9.79. About 187,617 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 23/05/2018 – MITEK EXTENDS LEADERSHIP POSITION IN DIGITAL IDENTITY; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Adj EPS 6c; 01/05/2018 – Mitek Reports Record Second Quarter Revenue, Up 25% Year Over Year Raises Full Year Revenue Guidance; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mitek Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MITK); 03/05/2018 – Mitek delivers digital KYC for cryptocurrency broker BTCDirect; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Rev $14.3M; 23/03/2018 – The Updated MiTek® USP Catalog App is Available on Apple, Android, and Windows Mobile Devices; 01/05/2018 – Mitek Raises FY View To Rev $59M-$60M; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (Al) To Mobile Deposit®

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold MITK shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 18.42 million shares or 15.16% more from 15.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp holds 0% or 596,853 shares in its portfolio. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). 1.79M were accumulated by Vanguard. 404,759 were reported by Northern Corporation. Rice Hall James And Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company has 195,541 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa stated it has 42 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Water Island Cap Ltd Liability reported 15,500 shares. Gradient Ltd, a Minnesota-based fund reported 145 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Lp accumulated 340,561 shares. Harvest Lc has 58,000 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 10,491 shares. Domini Impact Invests Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 19,138 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs has 0.01% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 100,435 shares. Georgia-based Voya Investment Limited has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $254,162 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold EBS shares while 77 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.54 million shares or 2.68% more from 41.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 176,158 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Rice Hall James & Lc invested in 1.22M shares or 1.99% of the stock. Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc accumulated 1.98M shares. First Tru Advisors Lp owns 63,662 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd holds 27,286 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Bowling Port Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.07% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). 46,000 were accumulated by Credit Agricole S A. Bessemer Grp invested in 0% or 33 shares. Us Savings Bank De holds 0% or 23,174 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Com has 0% invested in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Paloma Prtn Management reported 4,616 shares stake. Fmr Limited accumulated 513,281 shares. Foundry Limited Company, a Minnesota-based fund reported 50,674 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 40,097 shares.