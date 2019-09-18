Harvest Management Increased Sprint (S) Holding by $348,000; Coatue Management Lifted Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holding by $983,680; Shares Rose

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 400.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 18,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 23,192 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, up from 4,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.49. About 3.04 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Mondelez Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 483.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 58,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 70,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $460,000, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.76. About 3.09M shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 09/05/2018 – SnapShot Market Disruption Bundle Report 2018: The Latest Developments in the Indian Mobile Market, Sprint & T-Mobile Disruptive Pricing in the USA, and the Evolution of French Mobile Pricing – ResearchAndMarkets; 30/03/2018 – Virgin Mobile USA to Partner with 1MillionProject, Help Connect Students to Succeed in School; 02/05/2018 – Sprint CEO Claure to Step Aside; Finance Chief Tapped to Fill Role–Update; 02/05/2018 – Sprint 4Q Rev $8.08B; 11/04/2018 – Sprint Presenting at Citi Telecom, Cable, & Media IR Day May 11; 10/04/2018 – SPRINT & T-MOBILE RESTART DEAL TALKS – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES; 24/05/2018 – Sprint Magic Box Continues its Winning Streak; Brings Home Two More Awards; 27/04/2018 – Deal would value Sprint at about $6.50-per-share, its closing price on Friday; 16/05/2018 – Sprint Unit Accelerates Expiration Time of Consent Solicitation to 5 P.M. May 1; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold S shares while 106 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 541.59 million shares or 10.06% more from 492.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Lc holds 0% or 3,052 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 164,682 shares. Japan-based Nomura Asset has invested 0.01% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 309,573 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap reported 784,200 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Communication Limited has 0.01% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 10,353 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). 177 were accumulated by Captrust Financial Advisors. Next Fincl Group invested in 1,636 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd stated it has 2.08M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 113,400 are held by Mackenzie Finance Corp. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.01% or 1.08M shares. 26,704 were accumulated by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg reported 3.25M shares. Atwood & Palmer invested in 0% or 4,260 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 215,508 are held by Azimuth Capital Mgmt Ltd. Ghp Advisors has invested 0.04% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Hartford Invest owns 210,826 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Etrade Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Mirae Asset Glob Co Ltd holds 241,901 shares. Korea Invest stated it has 2.00 million shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust Company owns 350,293 shares. 163,765 are held by Meeder Asset Management Inc. Finemark Bancorporation Tru, Florida-based fund reported 162,538 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Birch Hill Invest Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 1.43% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Cap City Trust Fl stated it has 4,272 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Cibc World Markets Corporation owns 1.00M shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated holds 7,435 shares. First Business Svcs stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38B and $11.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 58,014 shares to 13,608 shares, valued at $156,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 11,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,108 shares, and cut its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).