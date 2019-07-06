Harvest Management Increased Mitek Sys (MITK) Position by $576,000; Atmos Energy (ATO) Stake Has Raised by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $107.11. About 277,200 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 15.18% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 480% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 48,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 58,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.18M market cap company. It closed at $10 lastly. It is down 21.16% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.73% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 08/03/2018 – Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value; 24/04/2018 – Mitek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Adj EPS 6c; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Exposure; 16/04/2018 – VASCO to Demonstrate Innovation in Risk Analytics, Mobile Onboarding and Blockchain Technology at RSA Conference 2018; 23/03/2018 – The Updated MiTek® USP Catalog App is Available on Apple, Android, and Windows Mobile Devices; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Loss/Shr 3c; 03/05/2018 – Mitek delivers digital KYC for cryptocurrency broker BTCDirect; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Expos

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold MITK shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 18.42 million shares or 15.16% more from 15.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 250,600 are held by Omers Administration. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York owns 8,174 shares. Domini Impact Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.59% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). 375,486 were reported by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership. Jpmorgan Chase Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). 83,950 are held by Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc. Tower Cap Ltd (Trc) invested in 0% or 432 shares. Raymond James And Associates has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Ameritas Ptnrs reported 2,294 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited accumulated 0.01% or 27,065 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 12,280 shares stake. Lyon Street Ltd Company invested in 1.54% or 40,884 shares. Vanguard Grp owns 1.79M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa reported 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). State Street Corp accumulated 596,853 shares.

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Jd Select Dividend (DVY) by 3,484 shares to 66,524 shares, valued at $6.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc Class A (NYSE:MA) by 2,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,459 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM).