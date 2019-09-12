Harvest Management Has Trimmed Stake in Mitek Sys (MITK) by $387,000; Aureus Asset Management Boosted Its Holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) as Share Value Rose

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 74.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 43,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $149,000, down from 58,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $416.70M market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.04. About 26,586 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 01/05/2018 – Mitek Raises FY View To Rev $59M-$60M; 09/03/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Exposure; 24/04/2018 – Mitek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Extends Leadership Position In Digital Identity Verification By Acquiring A2iA; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mitek Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MITK); 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 23/05/2018 – MITEK EXTENDS LEADERSHIP POSITION IN DIGITAL IDENTITY; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (Al) To Mobile Deposit®; 08/03/2018 Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 1,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 59,956 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.61 million, up from 58,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $295.6. About 225,050 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 250,042 shares. 4,530 are held by Ledyard Retail Bank. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation holds 136 shares. Valley National Advisers Incorporated invested in 0% or 23 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 735 shares. Stralem And Inc invested 2.83% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Robecosam Ag reported 362,158 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Com owns 380 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Franklin Street Nc invested in 23,549 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.32% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 1.64% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Charles Schwab Mngmt owns 1.80M shares. Broderick Brian C holds 0.12% or 1,135 shares. M Kraus holds 6.04% or 36,966 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 4,500 shares.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $812.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 3,583 shares to 31,430 shares, valued at $4.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,934 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.13 EPS, up 62.50% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.08 per share. MITK’s profit will be $5.40M for 19.31 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Mitek Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 116.67% EPS growth.

