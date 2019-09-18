Harvest Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) by $714,000 as Stock Value Declined; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Coatue Management Has Trimmed Holding

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 114,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.80M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $273.65M, down from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $152.05. About 862,734 shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner; 12/04/2018 – Zuora, Salesforce Alum, Is Latest Cloud Darling, Soars 48% — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Movember Foundation Teams Up With Swrve To Drive Engagement And Fundraising Across Multiple Channels; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Named #1 CRM Provider for Fifth Consecutive Year; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2B in Its French Business Over Five Years; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – IF DEAL WITH MULESOFT IS TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, MULESOFT WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $187 MLN; 09/05/2018 – ldeal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 22/05/2018 – Accellion Announces Availability of its Secure File Sharing and Governance Platform on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.27

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 43.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The hedge fund held 9,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $921,000, down from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $103.85. About 194,338 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 30/04/2018 – ONCE TO SELL RARE PEDIATRIC DISEASE PRV FOR $110M; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Spark Therapeutics; 09/03/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS HOLDER CHOP REPORTS 10.7% STAKE; 11/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.25, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 09/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : BMO RAISES TO $78 FROM $64; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC – $587.5 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO CONSIDER VIEW OF ISS, AMONG OTHERS REGARDING ELECTION OF SPARK THERAPEUTICS’ BOARD AT 2018 MEETING; 20/03/2018 – SPARK’S LUXTURNA GETS FIRST COMMERCIAL USE 3 MOS AFTER FDA OK; 30/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Sells Priority Review Voucher for $110 Million

Harvest Management Llc, which manages about $136.16 million and $72.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 100,920 shares to 107,920 shares, valued at $9.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-1.12 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.14 from last year’s $-1.26 per share. After $-1.66 actual EPS reported by Spark Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.53% EPS growth.

