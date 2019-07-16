Harvest Management Has Raised Mitek Sys (MITK) Holding by $576,000; Stock Declined; As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Rose, Gladius Capital Management LP Raised Stake by $92.44 Million

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 347 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,874 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03B, up from 3,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $306.93. About 1.12M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 480% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 48,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 58,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $418.40M market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 282,412 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 21.16% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.73% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 23/03/2018 – The Updated MiTek® USP Catalog App is Available on Apple, Android, and Windows Mobile Devices; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Adj EPS 6c; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 08/03/2018 Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 09/03/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value; 16/04/2018 – VASCO to Demonstrate Innovation in Risk Analytics, Mobile Onboarding and Blockchain Technology at RSA Conference 2018; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) To Mobile Deposit®

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys invested in 28,514 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Fifth Third Bank & Trust, a Ohio-based fund reported 83,623 shares. Saturna Cap holds 482,049 shares or 3.75% of its portfolio. Egerton Cap (Uk) Llp has invested 5.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Schaper Benz Wise Investment Counsel Incorporated Wi reported 3.16% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Savings Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 8.92 million shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 157,793 shares. D E Shaw And reported 227,947 shares stake. Sun Life Financial Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Karp Cap Management stated it has 8,860 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Capital Advisors Ltd Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 760 shares. Swiss Bankshares holds 1.63 million shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Ohio-based Bartlett Com Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Pioneer Trust Comml Bank N A Or invested in 2,700 shares.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $1811.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbuck Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 307 shares to 6,533 shares, valued at $486.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 28,891 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,504 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $96.39 million activity. On Thursday, January 24 THOMPSON MATTHEW sold $10.19 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 41,560 shares. NARAYEN SHANTANU had sold 139,834 shares worth $34.32M. 3,000 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $720,480 were sold by Lewnes Ann. 25,000 shares were sold by Parasnis Abhay, worth $6.00 million. $7.39M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were sold by Rencher Bradley.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Costco, AutoZone, Adobe, Oracle and Applied Materials are part of Zacks Earnings Preview – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe (ADBE): Buy or Die? – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe Earnings: ADBE Stock Surges on Q2 Earnings, Revenue Beat – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ADBE Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: XLK, MA, ADBE, ORCL – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

More notable recent Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Benchmark downgrades Mitek after management departures – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mitek responds to Elliott’s stake – Seeking Alpha” published on November 21, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Mitek Extends Leadership Position in Digital Identity Verification by Acquiring A2iA – GlobeNewswire” on May 23, 2018. More interesting news about Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Mitek Acquires ICAR, Strengthening its Position as a Global Leader in Digital Identity Verification – GlobeNewswire” published on October 16, 2017 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mitek System’s Board of Directors Unanimously Rejects Unsolicited Proposal from ASG Technologies – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold MITK shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 18.42 million shares or 15.16% more from 15.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Us Bancorp De has 0% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 7,500 shares. Charles Schwab has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Essex Inv Commerce Ltd Llc owns 378,243 shares. Jump Trading Ltd has invested 0.05% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Centre Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 16,030 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated reported 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 12,280 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 119,105 shares. Moreover, Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 82,200 shares. Teton Advisors, New York-based fund reported 82,500 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) or 18,179 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 7,027 shares. Northern Trust, a Illinois-based fund reported 404,759 shares. 14,650 were reported by Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Co. Prudential owns 10,411 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $254,162 activity.