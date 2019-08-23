Harvest Management Has Raised Holding in Mitek Sys (MITK) by $576,000; Fair Isaac (FICO) Stock Value Rose While Acadian Asset Management Decreased Holding

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 56.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 17,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 13,289 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61M, down from 30,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $352.54. About 132,973 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.47; 26/04/2018 – FICO Announces Earnings of $1.03 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2018; 06/03/2018 – FICO Cybersecurity Insurance Dashboard Gives Underwriters Powerful Modeling and Analysis Tools; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.38; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its Infancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 19/04/2018 – New Banking Solutions from FICO Focused on Reducing Complexity While Increasing Sophistication; 11/04/2018 – FICO Survey: 70% of APAC Banks Will Use Al in Collections and Recovery by 2019; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q EPS $1.03; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.37; 14/03/2018 – FICO’s Lock on Mortgage Credit Scores Comes Under Fire

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 480% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 48,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The hedge fund held 58,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $386.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.63. About 96,947 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 09/03/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mitek Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MITK); 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Adj EPS 6c; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Extends Leadership Position In Digital Identity Verification By Acquiring A2iA; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (Al) To Mobile Deposit®; 03/05/2018 – Mitek delivers digital KYC for cryptocurrency broker BTCDirect; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Loss/Shr 3c; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 16/04/2018 – VASCO to Demonstrate Innovation in Risk Analytics, Mobile Onboarding and Blockchain Technology at RSA Conference 2018

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15 billion and $23.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moneygram Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) by 223,653 shares to 977,248 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 79,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,267 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.