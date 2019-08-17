Harvest Management Has Increased Its Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $555,111 as Share Price Rose; As Mckesson (MCK) Market Value Rose, Holder Toronto Dominion Bank Has Trimmed by $1.82 Million Its Position

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 5,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 45,001 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Be New Fox CEO After Proposed Disney Deal; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on streaming in strategic restructuring; 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 15,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 151,701 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.76M, down from 167,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.87B market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $145.29. About 1.26M shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 30/05/2018 – McKesson at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Investment to Support Initiatives Partially Funded by Savings From Operating Model, Cost Structure; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS IN DEAL VALUED AT $800 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 24/05/2018 – McKesson FY19 Guidance Range Assumes Full-Year Adjusted Tax Rate of 21% to 23%; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the Patient Care Journey; 26/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – ZetaDisplay: ProntoTV has signed an agreement with McKesson Europe for the delivery of digital signage to their managed pharmacies within Europe; 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The Independent’s Power to Perform; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 22,618 shares to 55,812 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 18,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,011 shares, and has risen its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK).

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Good Times Are Here Again for McKesson – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “GM, Ross Stores And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 2 – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Based On Its ROE, Is McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mechanics Fincl Bank Trust Department owns 3,399 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt reported 72,194 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.08% or 2.50 million shares. Holderness Invests Co stated it has 0.26% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 383,895 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Bollard Limited Liability Corporation invested in 83 shares or 0% of the stock. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America invested in 554 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Savings Bank Of The West stated it has 2,916 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Qci Asset Management Inc reported 0% stake. Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.17 million shares or 3.53% of all its holdings. Lingohr Partner Asset Gmbh stated it has 8,096 shares. Btr Cap Mngmt Incorporated, California-based fund reported 2,570 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 59,743 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv owns 18,989 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards Bankshares reported 1.23% stake. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 0.19% or 257,677 shares in its portfolio. Maryland holds 0.18% or 13,000 shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.63% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Element Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 20,992 shares stake. Valmark Advisers Inc owns 5,101 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 4,829 shares. 919,391 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Iowa Fincl Bank invested in 0.59% or 11,485 shares. Perkins Coie Com has invested 1.51% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Zacks Investment Mgmt has invested 0.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lifeplan Gru accumulated 1,622 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Palestra Capital Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 1.25M shares. Luxor Gp Lp reported 238,788 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Cardinal Cap Management holds 1.69% or 152,035 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Disney Earnings: What to Watch – The Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Stocks I’m Never Selling – Yahoo Finance” published on July 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney: Time To Take The Profit – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bob Iger Talks Disney’s ‘Transitional’ Q3 With CNBC, Highlights Streaming Business – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Future of Disney Stock Still Just Comes Down to Streaming – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.