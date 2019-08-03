Harvest Management Has Increased Its Mitek Sys (MITK) Stake by $576,000; Stock Declined; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose, Srs Investment Management Has Cut Its Position

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 480% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 48,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The hedge fund held 58,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $402.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.02. About 273,394 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Loss/Shr 3c; 03/05/2018 – Mitek delivers digital KYC for cryptocurrency broker BTCDirect; 16/04/2018 – VASCO to Demonstrate Innovation in Risk Analytics, Mobile Onboarding and Blockchain Technology at RSA Conference 2018; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 23/05/2018 – MITEK EXTENDS LEADERSHIP POSITION IN DIGITAL IDENTITY; 01/05/2018 – Mitek Reports Record Second Quarter Revenue, Up 25% Year Over Year Raises Full Year Revenue Guidance; 24/04/2018 – Mitek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Exposure; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Extends Leadership Position In Digital Identity Verification By Acquiring A2iA

Srs Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc sold 2.03M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.84M, down from 3.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Lasseter Could Return in a Creative Capacity, With Fewer Management Responsibilities; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beast In Concert At The Hollywood Bowl Performed With Orchestra Live-To-Film; 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special; 03/05/2018 – Many Disney employees say they bring their own lunch to work – but there are 7 park treats they just can’t resist; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Bd Recommends Stockholders Vote in Favor of the Proposal to Adopt the Disney Merger Agreement; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY SAYS DISNEY-BRANDED DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER STREAMING SERVICE WILL LAUNCH IN LATE 2019 AND HAS YET TO BE NAMED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold MITK shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 18.42 million shares or 15.16% more from 15.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp owns 245,032 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Bank Of Mellon Corp owns 119,105 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 14,250 are held by Stonebridge Capital Advisors Limited. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 69,825 shares. Gradient Ltd Liability Company holds 145 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Ltd Com has 0% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 161,109 shares. Barclays Public Ltd owns 18,179 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Water Island Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt LP has 0.05% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 45,444 shares. The California-based Rice Hall James And Associate Ltd Company has invested 0.08% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Metropolitan Life New York reported 8,174 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs holds 0.01% or 27,065 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $254,162 activity.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 20.13 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

