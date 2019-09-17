Harvest Management Has Decreased Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Stake by $2.51 Million; Visa (V) Holder Villere St Denis J & Co Has Lowered Position

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 79.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $663,000, down from 24,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $134.29. About 114,219 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ANTICIPATES COMPLETING FUNDING OF TRANSACTION ON MARCH 28, 2018; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – RAISES REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO NOW RANGE FROM $6.95 TO $7.45; 29/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Haldex steps up investments under shadow of ownership stalemate; 19/04/2018 – WABCO – PREPAYMENT TO TAKE PLACE APRIL 30; AMOUNT OF PREPAYMENT SHALL BE $500 MLN PRINCIPAL, WILL ALSO INCLUDE PAYMENT OF ACCRUED, UNPAID INTEREST; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Reaffirms Sees Sales Growth Outperforming Market Growth Long Term; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC -; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS SAYS FIORONI WILL REPLACE ALEXANDER DE BOCK – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – EXTENDED ITS COOPERATION DEAL WITH SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED; 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES YR EPS $6.95 TO $7.45, SAW $6.76 TO $7.26

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 3,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 503,398 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $87.36 million, down from 506,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $394.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $175.96. About 4.11M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49 billion and $1.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 787,686 shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $57.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,934 shares, and has risen its stake in Teleflex Inc. (NYSE:TFX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wespac Limited Liability Company holds 0.77% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 5,918 shares. Northstar Gp owns 2,254 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Stillwater Investment Management Llc invested 2.83% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 2.59 million are held by State Teachers Retirement System. Montag A And Associates reported 1.32% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cordasco Financial Networks, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 83 shares. Investment Counsel Inc invested in 17,378 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Company holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 21,636 shares. Hartline Inv has invested 3.1% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Windsor Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.4% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). M has invested 1.35% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Savant Capital has 0.28% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 11,303 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 25,037 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Washington Tru holds 3.22% or 339,306 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Pinnacle Ptnrs Inc has 1.06% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 81,289 shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.76 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, down 0.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.78 per share. WBC’s profit will be $90.96 million for 18.97 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by WABCO Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.26% EPS growth.

Harvest Management Llc, which manages about $136.16 million and $72.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 58,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $460,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.