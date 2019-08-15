Harvest Management Has Cut Its Stake in Red Hat (RHT) by $364,000 as Stock Were Volatile; Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) Stake Raised by Tudor Investment Et Al

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 53,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68M, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q REV. $772M, EST. $761.9M; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 20/03/2018 – Trilio Joins Red Hat Connect for Technology Partner Program, Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform; 07/05/2018 – Leading Solutions Providers Turn to Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform to Drive Customer Innovation; 02/05/2018 – Trilio Announces Version 3 of Its Revolutionary TrilioVault Data Protection Software, Expands to Support Red Hat Virtualization; 08/05/2018 – NGINX and Red Hat Collaborate to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption of Microservices

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 276.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 60,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The hedge fund held 82,405 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $734,000, up from 21,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $646.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.13. About 199,661 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 16/04/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge Wins $51.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 02/05/2018 – GREAT LAKES DREDGE 1Q REV. $146.6M, EST. $184.0M (2 EST.); 23/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Great Lakes Invasive Carp Challenge finalists to compete Tuesday in livestream event; 21/05/2018 – GREAT LAKES AFRICA ENERGY COMMENTS ON MOU IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 21/05/2018 – GREAT LAKES AFRICA ENERGY TO BUILD, OWN, OPERATE 250MW PLANT; 22/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: SWOSU Great Lakes Hosts EM Occupational Standards Workshop; 02/05/2018 – GREAT LAKES DREDGE 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 4.0C (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – Rep. Walberg: Walberg Presses EPA Administrator Pruitt on Great Lakes Funding, Asian Carp; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ‘B-‘ Rtg Otlk To Neg; 24/04/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 18 Days

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold GLDD shares while 34 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 47.49 million shares or 8.56% more from 43.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hodges Cap Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). 2,331 were reported by Prelude Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Citadel Advsr Lc has invested 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 14,206 shares. Martingale Asset Lp owns 114,016 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 125,535 shares. Moreover, Dorsey Wright And Associate has 0% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Bogle Inv Management Limited Partnership De holds 0.03% or 43,257 shares. Globeflex Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 290 shares. Harvey Lc reported 280,000 shares or 4.13% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 60,488 shares. Swiss Financial Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt Corp has 0.01% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 81,000 shares. Ameriprise Inc holds 0% or 728,440 shares.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89 billion and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvr Energy Inc (NYSE:CVI) by 25,420 shares to 9,638 shares, valued at $397,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Imax Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) by 43,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,092 shares, and cut its stake in Brinker International Incorporated (NYSE:EAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 109,699 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.12% or 251,016 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Pentwater Mgmt LP holds 4.07% or 1.77M shares in its portfolio. Swedbank holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 344,458 shares. Moreover, Putnam Investments Ltd Co has 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 1,612 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 4,436 are held by Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.12% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Qs Investors Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 4,040 shares. First Midwest Bancorporation Tru Division reported 0.3% stake. First holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 13,239 shares. Estabrook Management, a New York-based fund reported 40 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 460,686 shares. 45,221 are owned by British Columbia Inv.

