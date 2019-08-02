Harvest Management Has Boosted Mitek Sys (MITK) Holding by $576,000; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holder 13D Management Lowered Holding by $2.45 Million as Market Valuation Rose

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.80M, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $62.52. About 510,737 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $907M, EST. $619.7M; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Engages Joint Lead Arrangers to Arrange Debt Financing for the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE’S THIRD LARGEST LNG CONSUMER IS NOW CHINA; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SAYS NEXT WINTER LNG PRICES ALREADY NEAR DOUBLE DIGITS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q REV. $2.24B; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE: CORPUS CHRISTI DEBT OFFER TO CLOSE IN A FEW WEEKS; 05/03/2018 – CHENIERE & GAIL CELEBRATE COMMENCEMENT OF 20-YEAR LNG CONTRACT; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 28 (Table); 06/03/2018 – Exclusive – Cheniere preps debt for next LNG train; 23/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 23 (Table)

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 480% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 48,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The hedge fund held 58,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $401.37 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.99. About 115,533 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 08/03/2018 Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value; 01/05/2018 – Mitek Reports Record Second Quarter Revenue, Up 25% Year Over Year Raises Full Year Revenue Guidance; 23/03/2018 – The Updated MiTek® USP Catalog App is Available on Apple, Android, and Windows Mobile Devices; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) To Mobile Deposit®; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Extends Leadership Position In Digital Identity Verification By Acquiring A2iA; 24/04/2018 – Mitek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Mitek Raises FY View To Rev $59M-$60M; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Linscomb And Williams holds 30,375 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 217,952 shares. First Tru Lp invested in 0.07% or 546,333 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Llp has 0.22% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 32,146 shares. Boston Prns has 23,784 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 1.33M shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 1,075 were accumulated by Glenmede Na. Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn holds 0% or 150 shares in its portfolio. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora has 37,972 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested in 0% or 43 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur New York has 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 16,676 shares. Quantbot Tech LP reported 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership owns 43,768 shares.

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00 million and $337.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 51,751 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $12.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 6,756 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS).

Another recent and important Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news was published by 247Wallst.com which published an article titled: “Cheniere Rolls Up Subsidiary for 1% Premium – 24/7 Wall St.” on May 17, 2018.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 314.29% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $38.61 million for 104.20 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.22% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $254,162 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold MITK shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 18.42 million shares or 15.16% more from 15.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Invs Llc reported 145 shares stake. Raymond James Assoc reported 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Granite Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.17% or 243,952 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al stated it has 859,885 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.03% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Hudson Bay Management LP reported 340,561 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 150,224 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal And General Public Limited Com invested in 864,762 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag invested in 0% or 288,645 shares. Gabelli & Inv Advisers has 0.17% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Northern Trust Corp reported 404,759 shares. Tower Llc (Trc) reported 432 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 36,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 687,374 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) or 26 shares.