Harvest Management Has Boosted Its Mitek Sys (MITK) Position by $576,000; Market Valuation Declined; Proofpoint (PFPT) Stock Rose While Eulav Asset Management Trimmed by $1.13 Million Its Stake

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 480% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 48,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The hedge fund held 58,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $387.71 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $9.65. About 209,170 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 03/05/2018 – Mitek delivers digital KYC for cryptocurrency broker BTCDirect; 16/04/2018 – VASCO to Demonstrate Innovation in Risk Analytics, Mobile Onboarding and Blockchain Technology at RSA Conference 2018; 01/05/2018 – Mitek Reports Record Second Quarter Revenue, Up 25% Year Over Year Raises Full Year Revenue Guidance; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Adj EPS 6c; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) To Mobile Deposit®; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Exposure; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications

Eulav Asset Management decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 20.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management sold 9,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The institutional investor held 35,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38 million, down from 45,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.60B market cap company. The stock increased 5.07% or $5.68 during the last trading session, reaching $117.67. About 2.37 million shares traded or 360.06% up from the average. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Adj EPS 30c

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, up 61.29% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35 billion and $2.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 9,300 shares to 48,600 shares, valued at $13.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 16,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

