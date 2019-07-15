Harvest Management Has Boosted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $555,111; As Mettler Toledo (MTD) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Page Arthur B Decreased by $336,918 Its Stake

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 5,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 45,001 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $145.04. About 245,007 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – DISNEY SAID PREPARED TO OFFER SIGNIFICANT CASH IF NEEDED: CNBC; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 29/05/2018 – Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT; 19/04/2018 – Variety: Jesse Plemons Lands Villain Role Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s `Jungle Cruise’; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT £10.75/SHARE: UK PANEL; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox

Page Arthur B decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo (MTD) by 41.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B sold 466 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 661 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, down from 1,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Mettler Toledo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $16.75 during the last trading session, reaching $818.69. About 5,831 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 26.40% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Mettler-Toledo International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTD); 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N – MANAGEMENT ANTICIPATES LOCAL CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 6%; 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 18/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Guthrie, Mettler hope for return trip to state track; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO SEES FY ADJ EPS $20.10 TO $20.25, EST. $20.18; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Adj EPS $3.74; 08/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hamilton Point Advisors Llc has 0.09% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,833 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.68% or 2.32 million shares. The Georgia-based Narwhal Cap Management has invested 1.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 3,287 are held by Karpus Mngmt Inc. 117,045 are owned by Colony Grp. Lvw Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.15% or 5,124 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Limited Liability reported 1,405 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Lafayette Investments Inc holds 45,805 shares or 1.87% of its portfolio. Redwood Limited Liability Co has 20,943 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Connable Office holds 0.46% or 21,515 shares in its portfolio. Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability invested in 0.72% or 55,196 shares. 18,641 were reported by Nichols Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 37,970 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Summit Financial Strategies holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,822 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 1.67M shares or 0.69% of its portfolio.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Reasons to Buy Disney Stock Now – Investorplace.com” on July 04, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “5 All-American Fourth of July Stocks to Buy for Year-Round Gains – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 03, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Disney gets a rare downgrade with analyst noting a ‘record’ valuation – CNBC” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Disney, Deere, Apple, Keurig Dr. Pepper & more – CNBC” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eyes on Disney-Charter carriage agreement – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $60.25 million activity. 23,175 shares were sold by SPOERRY ROBERT F, worth $15.41M on Monday, February 11. $448,900 worth of stock was sold by Vadala Shawn on Wednesday, February 13. 1,100 shares were sold by SALICE THOMAS P, worth $735,900 on Tuesday, February 12. MAERKI HANS ULRICH had sold 7,180 shares worth $4.78 million. 1,500 shares were sold by Magloth Christian, worth $1.00 million. The insider FILLIOL OLIVER A sold $22.59 million.

Analysts await Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.09 earnings per share, up 9.46% or $0.44 from last year’s $4.65 per share. MTD’s profit will be $126.25 million for 40.21 P/E if the $5.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.10 actual earnings per share reported by Mettler-Toledo International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 115,825 are held by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Coastline Tru reported 0.14% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Cap Counsel Lc Ny has 219,468 shares for 11.59% of their portfolio. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 1,112 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 6,337 were reported by Gulf National Bank (Uk) Ltd. Daiwa Gp reported 1,036 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Prio Wealth Lp has invested 0.03% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). C M Bidwell And Assocs Limited stated it has 585 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. British Columbia Inv Mgmt holds 0.04% or 7,432 shares. Utah Retirement System stated it has 4,595 shares. Everence Capital Inc reported 600 shares. Moreover, Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 13,391 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership reported 328 shares. Page Arthur B owns 661 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Citigroup owns 24,171 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Mettler-Toledo International Inc. to Host Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Crainscleveland.com published: “Stanley Black & Decker buys 20% stake in MTD Products for $234 million – Crain’s Cleveland Business” on September 12, 2018. More interesting news about Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UFPI vs. WY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.